Durand Guion Joins Burlington Stores as Senior Vice President

Durand Guion has landed at another retailer.

The longtime Macy’s executive has joined Burlington Stores Inc. as senior vice president to head a newly established fashion office, according to sources. The Burlington, N.J.-based off-pricer, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, confirmed the appointment and title but declined further comment. Guion also declined comment.

Guion spent more than 30 years at Macy’s, exiting as vice president of the fashion office in spring 2022 to join Fair Harbor, a sustainable swim and lifestyle brand, as senior vice president and creative director.

His appointment was announced with great fanfare and he said at the time that he would be tasked with helping the brand grow its design, marketing and art direction teams. However, Guion quietly left a little more than a year later.

His LinkedIn page showed that he founded Durand G Style LLC in July of this year, a consulting firm specializing in trend forecasting, design and product development. One of his clients was Perry Ellis, where he served as a consultant for several months before joining Burlington Stores.

Guion joined Macy’s in 1990 as a sales manager of fashion accessories in the Union Square flagship in San Francisco. He was promoted to associate buyer of men’s accessories two years later and spent 14 years as vice president and fashion director of men’s and children’s, working closely with Jeff Gennette, who had been general merchandise manager of menswear for the San Francisco-based division, and who is the soon-to-depart chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s.

Guion relocated to New York and was named head of the fashion office, overseeing both men’s and women’s, in 2018.

Burlington Stores Inc. is a public company with sales of $8.7 billion in fiscal 2022. It operates nearly 1,000 off-price stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico and sells women’s ready-to-wear, menswear, kids apparel, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and outerwear at prices up to 60 percent off traditional retail.

