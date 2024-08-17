Duran the match-winner as Aston Villa edge West Ham

Durán celebrates scoring the winner for Villa ahead, having replaced Ollie Watkins up front - AFP/Justin Tallis

Click here to view this content.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said in the build-up to the game that his side are not contenders to finish in the Premier League’s top five this season. No doubt he had an eye on his side’s Champions League commitments when he made that prediction, and it may well be proved correct as the fixtures begin to pile up. But against West Ham, Villa’s main problem was making their chances count.

Their first ever victory away to West Ham since April 2011 could and should have been more emphatic. But when Ollie Watkins is back up to speed after his summer with England, they can expect to convert a bigger share of the openings they created than they did here.

Amadou Onana quickly began to pay them back the £50 million fee they paid to Everton for his services, putting the visitors ahead in the fourth minute. West Ham somehow survived further scares, including an incredible miss by Leon Bailey, before drawing level with a Lucas Paquetá penalty. But Villa snatched the points 11 minutes from time through substitute Jhon Durán, who had replaced the ring-rusty Watkins.

West Ham, for their part, have a dismal record on the opening day of the season, having lost their first Premier League fixture on 15 occasions, more than any other club. The message from this latest reverse is that it will take new manager Julen Lopetegui a while to make his team look radically different from the David Moyes version.

Both sides’ outlay has been eye-watering — over nine figures — during the current transfer window. However, both managers exercised early restraint. Onana was the only new face to make Aston Villa’s starting 11, while Lopetegui had said that some of his signings were ‘more ready than others’ and named only two in the starting line-up, Guido Rodríguez and Max Kilman.

New or not, Onana made the most impressive start possible to his Villa career, charging through a crowded penalty area to head home Youri Tielemans’s corner from close range after Tomas Soucek had carelessly conceded the set-piece with a loose pass.

It meant that West Ham have not kept a clean sheet in 19 Premier League fixtures, and it could have been worse after 10 minutes when Morgan Rogers was allowed to run through the heart of the Hammers side before drawing a full-length save from Alphonse Areola with a left-foot shot.

Tielemans was running the midfield and West Ham could not get to grips with him, but they were struggling in other areas too, and in the 23rd minute they had an almighty let off. Bailey charged down the right on to Matty Cash’s long clearance, outpaced the defence and rounded Areola. With the empty net gaping, Bailey took a touch and slammed his shot against the foot of the near post. Kilman’s attempt to get back might have put Bailey off, but the Villa man had little excuse for not doubling the lead.

And Villa continued to make — and miss — chances. Next it was the turn of captain John McGinn, who was given two stabs at the ball 12 yards out only to roll his second shot inches past the far post.

As happens so often, the gods of football frowned on such profligacy. After 35 minutes Soucek chested down a high cross from the right then fell in the penalty area under the very definition of a clumsy challenge by the off-balance Cash. VAR John Brooks upheld referee Tony Harrington’s award of a spot-kick and Paqueta did the rest.

For a time West Ham were re-energised and Soucek saw a shot charged down by Lucas Digne. Villa, though, were still a threat and Areola had to block Rogers’ angled shot after a penalty-area scramble and Durán drove a good chance into the side netting.

Lopetegui made a triple substitution after 73 minutes, including debuts for Niclas Füllkrug and Crysencio Summerville, but only six minutes later Villa went ahead as three of their substitutes combined, Ian Maatsen setting up Jacob Ramsey to cross low for Durán to stab home. Soucek contrived a last-gasp miss from under the crossbar, but that would have been rough justice on Villa.

Click here to view this content.

07:27 PM BST

Full time: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

It could have been anyone’s game in the second half but Villa took their chance and were rewarded for their brilliance for 40 first-half minutes.

07:26 PM BST

90+7 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

Big chance for the equaliser when Soucek goes up to head at the far post to meet Kudus’ right-wing cross. He heads it back across the keeper but Konsa, on the line, blocks with his chest and then the Czech midfielder spoons the rebound over.

07:24 PM BST

90+6 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

Philogene is picked out by Maatsen at the far post after the flying left-back had bombed down the right. Philogene goes for the shot but skews it.

Duran's equivocal celebration - REUTERS/Tony O Brien

07:22 PM BST

90+4 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

Nedeljkovoic just holds off Summerville at the price of a corner. Ward-Prowse whips it menacingly and Martinez comes out to punch and falls down, claiming a free-kick that was not forthcoming as he bumped into Maatsen not a West Ham player.

07:20 PM BST

90+2 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

Duran pretends to be hurt after hitting the deck from backing into the granite of Kilman.

07:19 PM BST

90+1 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

Seven minutes of stoppage time start with a booking for Philogene for tripping Summerville. West Ham pour forward for the free-kick but Villa see it off.

07:18 PM BST

89 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

Deep Kudus cross from the right goes beyond Summerville and Philogene tries to hook it upfield but ends up slicing it back towards goal. Martinez drops on to it and takes his time getting up.

07:17 PM BST

87 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

Ings really should have scored with his first touch after Summerville skipped down the left, turned Nedeljkovic, turned him again and stood up a cross for the centre-forward six yards out which he knocked down the keeper’s throat.

07:15 PM BST

85 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

More West Ham changes.

Ings ⇢ Coufal

Todibo ⇢ Rodriguez

07:12 PM BST

83 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

Duran almost apologises to the Villa fans in his celebration. Maatsen starts a swarming Villa move that Kilman boldly stops when outnumbered but Maatsen was offside when he made the break.

Nedeljkovic ⇢ Cash.

Duran scores

07:07 PM BST

GOAL!

West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2 (Duran) The man who was photographed crossing his arms to make the hammers sign in the summer when linked to West Ham, sweeps in a left-foot shot after a clever tap from Maatsen is helped on to the centre-forward by Ramsey.

Duran makes it 2-1 - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

07:06 PM BST

79 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Philogene outmuscles Summerville who was trying to counter up the left.

07:05 PM BST

77 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Ward-Prowse looks for Soucek at the back post but Villa defend the corner well and Maatsen tries to ignite a counter but just gets the pass wrong by inches.

07:04 PM BST

75 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Summerville and Emerson dribble down the left in tandem before the former Leeds winger cuts infield to set Mavropanos up for a shot that leads to a corner.

Villa should have been out of sight in the first half but it’s anybody’s game. Now with the substitutions we may see if this is a new West Ham or if the spirit of David Moyes is still in charge.

07:03 PM BST

73 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Soucek is given the armband but Villa send on two subs before the game can restart:

Maatsen ⇢ Bailey

Philogene ⇢ Digne

07:01 PM BST

71 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Triple West Ham substitution after a delay for a Villa corner from Bailey’s blocked shot. The ref asks for the corner to be taken a second time while he sorts out some wrestling. Areola punches the cross away and a foul stops the game for a Villa free-kick in their half.

Fullkrug ⇢ Bowen

Summerville ⇢ Antonio

Ward-Prowse ⇢ Paqueta.

06:57 PM BST

68 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Bowen and Coufal combine to block Digne’s two efforts at getting a cross into the box from the left.

06:55 PM BST

66 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Duran flashes a left-foot shot into the side netting after a cute Digne pass plays him in down the left of the box. He bent his run astutely to stay onside but couldn’t get enough whip on the shot to trouble Areola.

06:54 PM BST

64 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Clean header for Antonio but he makes a mess of it at the back post after losing Cash. Coufal’s cross was a good one …

06:52 PM BST

62 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Duran ⇢ Watkins

Ramsey ⇢ McGinn.

West Ham have been the better side all half and Kudus, the livewire, has been the driving force of that.

06:50 PM BST

60 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Villa are waiting to make two changes but the ball stays in play and Kudus rolls Cash again then the Villa defenders back off, as if inviting a shot. He obliges with his left but thumps it wide.

West Ham fans protest the summer ticket-price hike - REUTERS/Tony O Brien

06:47 PM BST

57 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Villa again spurn a golden chance when Rogers dribbles 40 yards and slips Bailey down the right. Bailey does a couple of tricks, spins back and lays the all off to Rogers who knocks it back to Tielemans 18 yards out. Tielemans shoots, going for precision and Mavropnaos blocks it but the rebound sits up invitingly for Rogers who attacks the shot from eight yards with no real gusto or conviction and Mavropanos again manages to see it off.

06:43 PM BST

54 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Kudus rolls Cash as he collects a long ball but the Poland right-back fights back to make the tackle to knock the ball behind for a corner before Kudus could cross.

06:41 PM BST

52 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Rogers and Bailey have been clipped in the tackle and take some time to run off the pain. But the referee deemed both fair.

06:40 PM BST

50 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Kudus is a joy to watch as a player. Much like Georginio Rutter will be at Brighton. Bowen picks him out on the left but this cross is cut out by Onana who heads it to Martinez not without a minor alarm.

06:38 PM BST

48 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Rabona cross from Kudus to the back post from the left after his first cross was blocked straight back to him. Soucek takes it down on his chest to set up a goalbound half-volley from six yards that Digne blocks with a starfish jump.

06:36 PM BST

46 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Play stops after Paqueta and Bailey come together, Paqueta treading on his foot after Bailey had played the ball. Eventually he is hauled to his feet by Rogers and play restarts with a bounce-up.

06:21 PM BST

Half-time: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

West Ham ride their luck to go in level after being played off the park by Aston Villa for about 40 minutes. The Hammers looked timid at times but the goal has given them a fillip. Villa’s dominance stemmed from Tielemans’ passing and the runs of Bailey, Watkins and Rogers to bamboozle the Hammers’ defence.

06:17 PM BST

45+1 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Bowen chases a lost cause to keep in an overhit Antonio pass down the right but there was no one there to exploit his tenacity when he turned it back into the box. His team-mates, like Konsa, assumed the ball was heading out for a goalkick.

06:16 PM BST

44 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

West Ham have had their confidence restored by the goal but Bailey tries to turn the tide back with a direct run after Konsa had defended Coufal’s cross. He gallops up the right and cuts in on his left to shoot miles wide. He was hoping to bend the ball back in but it stayed on its straight course.

06:13 PM BST

41 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Emerson runs down the left, cuts in and starts to tack across field before playing a one-two with Paqueta that sends him into the box from the right, behind Digne. His right foot is his swinger but he gives it a go and Martinez stands firm at the near post to push it behind for a corner whuch he catches.

06:10 PM BST

39 min: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

The VAR apparently said that though Cash did touch the ball before stumbling and tangling his legs round Soucek’s, it wasn’t a genuine attempt to play the ball. “I’m not buying that,” says Sky’s Alan Smith.

06:07 PM BST

GOAL!

West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1 (Paqueta, pen) Brazil gulls Argentina. Paqueta walks up, waits for Martinez to show himself and then steers it into the left of goal with the keeper gone the other way.

Cool hand Luc: Paqueta slots the penalty - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

06:06 PM BST

West Ham penalty awarded

For Cash’s challenge on Soucek after the Czech midfielder chested down Paqueta’s lofted diagonal. It looks as if he toed the ball away before falling into Soucek but the VAR sticks with the onfield referee.

Cash pleads his innocence - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

06:04 PM BST

33 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

Villa break after some decent West Ham probing breaks down and it’s Rogers who brings it forward, holding Coufal off to find McGinn to the left of the box. His first shot is blocked but the rebound sits up nicely for him and he tries to feed it in at the right post with his instep, more of a pass than a shot. But he sticks it the wrong side of the post.

Villa should be 3-0 up here.

06:02 PM BST

31 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

Martinez comes out to claim the corner.

06:01 PM BST

29 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

Excellent defensive header from Digne at the back stick after Kudus, using Emerson as a decoy, had stood up a cross for Soucek. Usually a beast in the air, Soucek had times his run perfectly and seemed to soar but Digne stood his ground to head it behind for a corner.

05:59 PM BST

27 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

Tielemans and Onana are seeing plenty of ball and seem to have as much time as they like to sweep passes around. Onana just put his foot on the ball to weigh up his options, provoking howls of protest from the home fans.

Kilman is finding it hard to stop Bailey and the other runners - John Walton/PA Wire

05:56 PM BST

25 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

Lopetegui is agitated and kicking every ball. Amid the low hum from the crowd you can hear him shouting instructions. Barking them out.

Onana is booed when he gets up after being awarded a free-kick. Antonioo had upended him as they fought for a header and he landed heavily.

05:54 PM BST

23 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

Bailey hits the post after rounding Areola. Simple long 60-yard ball over the top and Bailey bombed past Emerson. Areola was the last man and raced out to dive at his feet but Bailey knocked it past on the outside and, with Kilman scrambling back, skims his shot on to the outside of the right post.

05:52 PM BST

21 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

As Villa continue to zip the ball about, West Ham’s defenders keep taking a backward step as if afraid of trying to intervene on the front foot.

05:50 PM BST

19 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

Nice pass from Paqueta, scooped over the top from the inside-right position for Bowen who takes it on his chest but is tackled when the ball hits the floor.

05:47 PM BST

17 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

Emerson steams into Bailey from behind and Villa take the free-kick quickly, sliding the pass down the right of the box for Watkins who dribbles towards the six-yard box but Areola closes the gap quickly and dives on top of the ball before Watkins can dink it.

05:45 PM BST

15 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

Villa have so many forward runners when they have the ball in midfield and at the back that West Ham can;t work out which ones to pick up.

05:44 PM BST

13 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

Now West Ham let Torres bring it out from the back like Beckenbauer, cruising forward for 40 yards to join a siege of the home box. The crowd sounds spooked by how badly organised they are at the start. They look confused.

05:42 PM BST

11 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

West Ham are wide open and Kilman lets Rogers run straight at him without intervening. The former Boro forward keeps going then tacks to the left to shoot from 18 yards, too close to Areola. Hot knife through butter.

05:39 PM BST

8 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

West Ham free kick on the left after a Bailey foul. Onana defends the cross and Villa, in white shirts and light blue socks and shorts, build from the back calmly.

05:38 PM BST

5 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1

About 45 seconds before Villa opened the scoring Soucek had made one of those runs down the inside-right channel to meet a Coufal cross but his ‘fantastic arrive©’ was unrewarded by his finish.

© Ron Atkinson 1989

05:34 PM BST

GOAL!

West Ham 0 Aston Villa 1 (Onana) Blimey. Dozy marking from Antonio at a corner. He is next to Onana by the penalty spot and is shaken off with ease before the new signing from Everton sprints into the six-yard box to bury the header from Tielemans’ corner.

Onana scores - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

05:33 PM BST

2 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 0

Cash hurls the ball into the box, Mavropanos heads it back to the right and McGinn raises his leg to control it and Kudus kicks his raised leg as he challenged. There was definite contact and not with the ball. McGinn rolls around on the floor but the referee decides not to give a penalty.

05:31 PM BST

1 min: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 0

Unai Emery has opted for his three-quarter zip jumper on a glorious summer’s evening. The players take a knee as part of the ‘No room for racism’ campaign as Bubbles rings round the London Taxpayers’ Stadium. West Ham kick off and knock it long. Pau Torres wins the ball back and Villa earn a throw-in by the 18-yard line.

05:26 PM BST

Sky has just played this

Danny Dyer's message to Julen! pic.twitter.com/4HsGTbh8Y6 — West Ham (C)entral 🏆 (@WestHam_Central) August 6, 2024

05:22 PM BST

England’s Euros semi-final hero gets ready

Ollie Watkins warms up - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

05:07 PM BST

Saturday scores so far and reports

04:43 PM BST

And now for those of you watching in black and white

West Ham Areola; Coufal, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Rodriguez; Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio.

Substitutes Fabianski, Cresswell, Summerville, Ward-Prowse, Fullkrug, Ings, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Andrew Irving.

Aston Villa Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Onana, Rogers; McGinn; Watkins.

Substitutes Gauci, Diego Carlos, Barkley, Duran, Buendia, Philogene, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Ramsey.

Referee Tony Harrington (Cleveland)

04:36 PM BST

Julen Lopetegui goes for summery garb

Julen Loeptegui, fond of the fawn poloneck in his Molineux days, has gone smart-casual - REUTERS/Tony O Brien

04:31 PM BST

Who wins the kit battle?

Is that is such a thing. Let Thom Gibbs enlighten you:

Premier League new kits 2024-25: every home and away shirt ranked

04:18 PM BST

Rodriguez and Kilman make Hammers’ debuts

Our first @PremierLeague starting XI of 2024/25 🤩 pic.twitter.com/o5u9Pyf0Ds — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 17, 2024

04:16 PM BST

Onana makes Villa debut

04:15 PM BST

Pick your team

04:14 PM BST

Having a wager?

Betting on the football today? Take a look at these best betting sites for free bets and betting offers.

04:12 PM BST

Preview: Basque vs Basque

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the claret and blue derby between West Ham, who finished ninth last season, and Aston Villa, who were fourth. It’s also a Basque-born derby, a meeting of former Sevilla managers. a reprise from 2022-23 when Julen Lopetegui was at Wolves and took only a point off Unai Emery in two games against the Villa. Both clubs have spent handsomely over the summer, West Ham spending, according to Transfermarkt, £126 million and Villa £150 million to overhaul teams to kick on, in Villa’s case, in their first Champions League campaign since they tried to defend the European Cup in 1982-83.

Villa have had to sacrifice Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby to broaden the squad by bringing in Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenchea and Ross Barkley while West Ham have offloaded Flynn Downes, Saif Benrahma and Thilo Kehrer and recruited two solid new centre-backs in Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman, a starting right-back in Aaron Wan-Bissaka with Niclas Füllkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilhereme bolstering their forward options.

Villa, who lost on opening day last season in a deceptive 5-1 defeat at St James’ Park, have not beaten West Ham away for 13 years. Yer Actual drew away at Bournemouth in their first match of last season but won their first at home, beating Chelsea 3-1 and Lopetegui is thinking big but taking small steps. “Our target is; don’t put limits on our dreams,” he said. “After, we will see. Let’s see what is going to happen. Maybe you can ask me in three or four months and we are going to be clearer where we are.

“The most important thing is arriving in the last 10 matches in a good way. One league is a marathon. Each match is one kilometre. There are a lot. Now we have to put the focus on the first kilometre. Football is like this, step by step.”