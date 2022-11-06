Duran Duran's Andy Taylor reveals Stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis during Rock Hall induction

LOS ANGELES – Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was not able to attend his band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday, revealing that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon broke the news onstage, reading portions of an open letter from Taylor, 61. The audience at the Microsoft Theater gasped audibly at the news.

"Just over four years ago, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer," Le Bon read from the letter. "Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and, of course, we are no different. So I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade."

Le Bon read another portion describing Taylor's "massive disappointment" at missing the Rock Hall induction ceremony when the band finally made the cut, after years of eligibility.

Inductees Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran speak onstage during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy! I'm so very proud of these four brothers," the letter said. "I'm amazed at their durability, and I'm overjoyed at accepting this award. I'm sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day."

The full letter, "A Note From Andy," has been posted on the band's website.

In the letter, Taylor writes that he has the best doctors and life-extending medical treatment "that until very recently allowed me to just rock on" until he "suffered a setback" about a week ago that prevented his travel. "I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries."

"Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening, there is no cure," Taylor wrote.

Duran Duran opened the Rock Hall ceremony Saturday with an introduction by Robert Downey Jr.

Le Bon, guitarist/bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes played a medley of songs with their current touring guitarist Dom Brown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis from Rock Hall event