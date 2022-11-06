Duran Duran's Andy Taylor reveals Stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis during Rock Hall induction

Bryan Alexander
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES – Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was not able to attend his band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday, revealing that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon broke the news onstage, reading portions of an open letter from Taylor, 61. The audience at the Microsoft Theater gasped audibly at the news.

"Just over four years ago, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer," Le Bon read from the letter. "Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and, of course, we are no different. So I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade."

Le Bon read another portion describing Taylor's "massive disappointment" at missing the Rock Hall induction ceremony when the band finally made the cut, after years of eligibility.

'Guess I'm a rock star now': Dolly Parton joins Eminem, Duran Duran in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Inductees Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran speak onstage during the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Inductees Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran speak onstage during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy! I'm so very proud of these four brothers," the letter said. "I'm amazed at their durability, and I'm overjoyed at accepting this award. I'm sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day."

The full letter, "A Note From Andy," has been posted on the band's website.

In the letter, Taylor writes that he has the best doctors and life-extending medical treatment "that until very recently allowed me to just rock on" until he "suffered a setback" about a week ago that prevented his travel. "I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries."

Dolly Parton is making a rock album: In honor of her Rock Hall of Fame induction

"Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening, there is no cure," Taylor wrote.

Duran Duran opened the Rock Hall ceremony Saturday with an introduction by Robert Downey Jr.

Le Bon, guitarist/bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes played a medley of songs with their current touring guitarist Dom Brown.

'We want to lift people's spirits': Duran Duran marks 40 years with new album 'Future Past'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis from Rock Hall event

Latest Stories

  • Duran Duran announces guitarist Andy Taylor has Stage 4 cancer

    Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor missed the Rock Hall induction ceremony but revealed in a letter that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

  • Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

    The guitarist missed the big night but drafted a letter to attendees that revealed his diagnosis.

  • Eminem Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Says Hip-Hop Culture 'Basically Saved My Life'

    "I’m so honored, and I’m so grateful that I’m even able to be up here doing hip-hop music because I love it so much," the 50-year-old rapper said on stage.

  • Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: 'There Is No Cure'

    Andy Taylor's cancer diagnosis was revealed as Duran Duran was honored during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday evening

  • UFC Fight Night 214 video: Polyana Viana’s insane combo floors Jinh Yu Frey in 47 seconds

    Polyana Viana once again showed her early fight power when she completely obliterated Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 214.

  • 'Tough pill to swallow': Rob Thomson's choice to pull Zack Wheeler backfires in Phillies loss

    Philadelphia manager remove Zack Wheeler in the sixth inning, only to watch reliever Jose Alvarado give up a go-ahead bomb.

  • Nick Carter shares emotional note after death of brother Aaron Carter: ‘Addiction and mental illness is the real villain’

    ‘Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,’ Nick wrote on Instagram

  • Seal Arrives On Cue for Adorable Underwater Moment With Diver

    A diver off the coast of northern England shared wonderful footage of a seal arriving on camera on cue after he clicked and twirled his fingers, trying to attract the attention of the marine mammal.Ben Burville, a scuba diver who works as a doctor in the coastal town of Amble, Northumberland, by day, has built up a rapport with seals in the area after over 20 years diving among them.Burville shared the footage to Twitter on October 31, and told Storyful the moment with the grey seal was recorded two days earlier. Burville said it was “unusual” for a “male grey seal” such as the one featured to “play” in this manner.“The seal was incredibly gentle,” Burville said, “In fact, this encounter lasted over one hour and the seal actually followed me back to the pickup point at the end of my dive.This involved the seal swimming into a current over a shallow (four-foot) rocky outcrop.”Burville said too that he would “like to state that the emphasis of any encounter should be to avoid any disturbance. People should never approach seals on the land,” adding that people “should keep dogs on a lead anywhere near seals.”Burville said, “These animals should be treated with the utmost respect.” Credit: Ben Burville via Storyful

  • Former 'SNL' Star Melissa Villaseñor Sets the Record Straight About Why She Really Left

    Melissa Villaseñor opened up about the real reason why she left 'SNL' in a new podcast episode, revealing that it was a personal "mental health" decision. Read what she said and how 'SNL' fans reacted.

  • Paid Twitter verification is rolling out: What to know about Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover

    Amidst Elon Musk's tumultuous takeover, Twitter has layoffs and began rolling out a $7.99 Twitter Blue deal for paid verification and blue checkmark.

  • Dolly Parton joins Eminem, Duran Duran in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: 'Guess I'm a rock star now'

    The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 class includes Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Judas Priest.

  • N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the four short-range missiles fired from a western coastal area around noon flew about 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the country’s we

  • Singer Aaron Carter dead at the age of 34

    Singer Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, ABC News has confirmed. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the singer's home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday and an investigation is currently underway, the department said. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, the pop and hip-hop singer used to tour with the boy band in the late 1990s.

  • 'SNL': Amy Schumer schmoozes with Kenan Thompson as digital socialite accused of being Twitter bot

    Schumer played a digital socialite making her case before a content moderation council tasked with reviewing banned accounts on the platform.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.