Duran Duran’s John Taylor Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Recovery: “We Can And Will Beat This Thing”
Duran Duran bassist John Taylor on Sunday revealed that he has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive “three weeks ago”.
“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19. But after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling okay,” Taylor wrote on Duran Duran’s social media pages.
Taylor admitted that he decided to make his diagnosis public after “giving some thought to it” to give people hope amid the “enormous amount of fear generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified.”
“I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer,” Taylor wrote. “And we can and will beat this thing.”
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world reached 1.27 million on Sunday, with over 69,000 deaths.
“My heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain,” Taylor wrote.
He joins fellow musician Pink who on Friday revealed that she and her young son also had recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus.
DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 – but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing. Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy 🇮🇹 particularly, the UK 🇬🇧 and the US 🇺🇸 and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John 🖤
A post shared by Duran Duran (@duranduran) on Apr 5, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT
