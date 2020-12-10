This charming electric lantern has a secret—and it's over $90 off
Looking for a heat source that consumes barely any power and costs next to nothing to keep your entire family cozy? QVC has just the thing — and it’s not only functional but incredibly charming too.
Right now, you can score over $90 off the Duraflame 28” Electric Lantern, a flameless, remote-controlled powerhouse that looks like it houses just a candle but also hides a heating element underneath! It sits pretty on any surface and uses infrared heat to get a large room—up to 1,000 square feet!—all toasty without drying out the air.
The Duraflame lantern—yes, Duraflame is the company that brought us those fireplace logs we all know and love—is just $98 right now, down from its retail price of $190. And if this is your first time ordering from QVC, use discount code OFFER to save another $10!
What’s infrared heat, you ask? This powerful and efficient technology generates a kind of heat that’s very similar to solar heat — and instead of having a warm-up period, infrared models heat up almost instantly. This Duraflame heater doesn’t use fuel, and you don’t plug it in (it takes two AAA batteries), so it’s insanely cost-effective — in fact, it only costs about 25 cents an hour to keep you warm.
Duraflame 28” Electric Lantern
Despite its performance, this oversized (it’s over two feet high!) lantern never gets hot to the touch, so you can rest it on the floor, rug or tabletop without losing your cool. With the Duraflame 28” Electric Lantern on duty, you never have to worry about letting kids and pets roam free.
The 1500-watt lantern’s candle is flameless — however you can opt to have it flicker just like the real deal. The Duraflame lantern has six settings, in fact. Some, like “icy blue,” offer bright light while others, like “warm white,” cut out the blue light, so they’re perfect for catching some Zzzs.
Duraflame 28” Electric Lantern
And can we talk about the look? The Duraflame 28” Electric Lantern comes in a rustic, metal-and-glass casing, and you can choose between bronze, black and cinnamon. All styles are incredibly discounted at the moment — and they’re guaranteed to arrive by Christmas.
You can even split the cost up into five EasyPay, interest-free installments of less than $20 each. Open up a QCard credit card account, and you can save an additional $20. Want to see the lantern in action? Check out QVC’s video here.
The company is so sure you’ll be over the moon about the Duraflame 28” Electric Lantern that it’s offering a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. For just $98, you can transform your entire holiday home. Just think how festive this old-school lamp will look on your mantel or next to the sofa while keeping winter’s chill outside where it belongs.
