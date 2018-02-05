Duracell trolls Eagles fans in Super Bowl victory with battery taunt

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on winning Super Bowl LII.

And congratulations to Duracell for capitalizing on the Eagles win with this amazing Twitter post clowning the less-than-stellar reputation of the Philadelphia sports fan that we are more than happy to publish here.

Batteries hold a sacred place in the history of Philly fans. Congratulations, Philadelphia, and Fly, Duracell, Fly. pic.twitter.com/qkEcPbFj4N — Duracell (@Duracell) February 5, 2018





That’s just A-plus work. Bravo.

The post is an ode to the Philadelphia sports fan’s penchant for throwing things, from snow balls at Santa Claus to beer bottles at Ryan Howard to — most apt here — batteries at JD Drew and even then Eagles quarterback/now head coach Doug Pederson.

While things have been raucous in Philadelphia, fortunately there are no reports of battery attacks in Minneapolis or the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia Eagles football fans celebrate their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis