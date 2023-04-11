DUP won’t cave to Brexit deal pressure from ‘anti-British’ Biden

Joe Biden - AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The DUP won’t cave to “anti-British” Joe Biden’s pressure to accept Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, unionist politicians have warned.

They vowed to resist the urging of the US president to return to Stormont before Air Force One lands at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Mr Biden, a Catholic who regularly refers to his Irish roots, will tell the DUP to drop their year-long boycott of the Assembly over the Brexit deal on Wednesday.

“I look forward to marking the anniversary in Belfast, underscoring the US commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity,” he said.

Senior DUP politicians accused Mr Biden, who will spend less than 24 hours in Northern Ireland before a four-day state visit to the Republic, of wanting Irish reunification.

“Pressure from an American administration which is so transparently pro-nationalist constitutes no pressure on us at all,” said Nigel Dodds, the DUP peer.

“Our decisions will be taken with the interests of Northern Ireland at the heart of our thinking. That’s not what the Americans are about especially Joe Biden.”

Biden Ireland - Al Drago/Bloomberg

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said, “He’s anti-British. He is pro-Republican and he has made his antipathy towards Protestants in particular very well known.

“He has fully backed the EU in this whole Protocol process. He’s refusing to come to the Coronation. I don’t think any of us are rushing through the door to greet him.”

Mr Biden angered Unionists when he warned Britain there would be no post-Brexit trade deal with the US if the UK carried out its threat to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol treaty with the EU.

The Prime Minister, who will also meet Mr Biden during his whistlestop visit to the province, has since struck the new Windsor Framework agreement with the EU.

But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said the new treaty does not do enough to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK and has refused to return to power-sharing.

Mr Biden was expected to address Stormont on a visit timed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which established devolved government in Northern Ireland.

Biden - Paul Mcerlane/EPA/Shutterstock

Instead, he will meet the five leaders of Northern Ireland’s major political parties at the opening of a new branch of Ulster University in Belfast and urge the DUP in person to end the deadlock.

But Unionists have not forgiven Mr Biden for several gaffes and accuse him of arguing against laws making it easier to extradite IRA terrorists from the US when he was a senator.

In 2021, the president said his great-grandfather, who fled a famine-ravaged Ireland for the US, had left because of what “the Brits” were doing.

The year before, after his election, he responded to a BBC journalist asking him a question with the joke, “BBC? I’m Irish”.

“If you are wearing orange, you are not welcome here”, the then vice-president said as he welcomed Ireland’s prime minister to the White House in 2015.

“Unionists have been more critical and wary of the US role,” said Katy Hayward, professor at Queens University Belfast, “partly because they see President Biden as a particularly Green president.”

The DUP are facing local elections in May and the prospect of bleeding support to the hardline and virulently anti-deal Traditional Unionist Voice, which has made them more determined to resist the overtures of the world’s most powerful man.

“Biden is irredeemably partisan,” Jim Allister, the TUV’s leader told The Telegraph

“His continuing stance is anti-British and anti-Unionist. With our public finances severely stretched, we could well do without squandering £7m on security for him.”

But Stephen Kelly, the CEO of Manufacturing NI, said the president’s visit was a great opportunity for Northern Ireland, which is the poorest region in the UK.

“This is not just a chance to celebrate and reflect on 25 years of peace but launch the next 25 years of prosperity.

On Belfast’s Shankill Road, the most prominent Unionist area in the city, locals said the president’s visit would do more harm than good as they stood amid the backdrop of murals including a tribute to the late Queen and memorials to civilians murdered by the IRA.

“He shouldn’t have bothered,” Elizabeth Jones, 65, said as she watched a unionist band parade down the road with her daughter Miriam Martin, 44.

“He should have just gone on down south. Not that we want him anyway. He’s re-opening old wounds like the Kennedys did.

She added: “He’s not interested in the peace process, all he’s interested in is Republicanism. It’s none of his business, he’d be better focusing on his own country and the things that have gone on there.”

Sandra Smyth Biden - Alan Lewis - Photopress Belfast

Sandra Smyth had been watching the parade with her granddaughter Clara, three, who waved a Union Flag from her pram as family members taking part passed by.

Ms Smyth, 63, a retired nursing home worker, said, “He’s just another American president doing what American presidents do best, going to other countries, causing trouble and then going back home.”

Others were more concerned about the disruption to their daily lives caused by a huge security operation for Mr Biden’s arrival.

“He’s very welcome but the big football game got cancelled because of his visit,” one man said as walked past a Rangers pub.