DUP warns Rishi Sunak it will not ‘compromise’ on Brexit red lines

Nick Gutteridge
·4 min read
DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson Rishi Sunak Conservatives Northern Ireland Protocol Brexit deal trade talks red lines - Liam McBurney/PA Wire
DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson Rishi Sunak Conservatives Northern Ireland Protocol Brexit deal trade talks red lines - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The DUP will not compromise on its insistence that EU control over Northern Ireland is ended by any Brexit deal, Rishi Sunak has been warned.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the party’s leader, told the Prime Minister that fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol “isn’t just a question” of scrapping Brussels red tape.

Speaking after they met at a Belfast hotel, he said that Number 10 must “honour the commitments” it made to restore the province’s status in the Union.

However, he adopted a neutral tone and repeatedly refused to criticise reported details of the agreement, which will encourage Downing Street.

Mr Sunak flew into Belfast on Thursday night and met with all party leaders there as he ramped up efforts to sell the imminent deal.

His talks with Sir Jeffrey, scheduled for just 15 minutes, ended up lasting more than an hour.

Rishi Sunak Conservatives DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson Northern Ireland Protocol Brexit deal trade talks red lines - Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak Conservatives DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson Northern Ireland Protocol Brexit deal trade talks red lines - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Afterwards, the DUP leader suggested that Number 10 faces an uphill task to persuade Unionists to end their boycott of the Stormont Assembly.

He warned Mr Sunak that his party will not be bounced into signing anything, adding: “I do not believe anyone should be led by a calendar.

“The decisions that will be taken by the Prime Minister and the European Commission will either consign Northern Ireland to more division or they will clear a path towards healing and the restoration of the political institutions.

“I’ve indicated to the Prime Minister that it’s fundamentally important he agrees the right deal. I want to hear that Brussels will stretch itself to recognise the concerns we have as unionists and that this process will correct the wrongs of the last negotiations.”

Asked where the DUP might be prepared to meet the Government in the middle, he replied: “It’s not a question of us compromising.

“It’s a question of the UK Government honouring the commitments they’ve made to the people of Northern Ireland, delivering on those commitments in the negotiations with the EU and providing the basis upon which Northern Ireland’s place within the UK and its internal market can be respected and protected.”

Mary Lou McDonald Michelle O’Neill Sinn Fein Northern Ireland Protocol Brexit deal trade talks red lines - Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Mary Lou McDonald Michelle O’Neill Sinn Fein Northern Ireland Protocol Brexit deal trade talks red lines - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sir Jeffrey warned Downing Street that a deal which focuses solely on reducing red tape in the Irish Sea is unlikely to win his party’s support.

“This isn’t just a question of checks and bureaucracy. It’s a question of whether we have the ability to trade freely within the UK and its internal market,” he said.

“When we trade within the UK, then we should follow UK standards and UK rules. That is our clear position. That is in essence what we need to get as an outcome from this negotiation.”

Under the Protocol, which came into force in Jan 2021, Northern Ireland effectively stayed in the EU single market and continues to follow EU rules.

The fix avoided creating a hard border with the Republic of Ireland, but only at the expense of moving checks on goods into the Irish Sea instead.

Unionists say that the new red tape between Great Britain and Northern Ireland has undermined their place in the UK and damaged the economy.

They have also been angered by the fact that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) polices the application of EU rules, over which Belfast has no say.

‘There’s a way to go yet’

It is understood that the deal set to be struck with Brussels will eliminate the vast majority of checks on goods by creating green and red lanes.

Products destined exclusively for the Northern Irish market would be exempted from almost all controls, significantly easing the burden on businesses.

The ECJ would be put at arm’s length, with disputes having to go via the Northern Irish courts or an independent panel before being referred to it.

But crucially, Luxembourg-based judges will still retain their power as the “ultimate arbiter” of European law and their rulings would remain binding.

Other party leaders who met Mr Sunak said that he had told them while progress was being made towards a deal, “there’s a way to go yet”.

Latest Stories

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • Exclusive: British intel caught FBI spy chief secretly meeting a Russian in London

    The FBI opened an investigation into a top spy-hunter after the UK tipped them off about a meeting with a Russian, Insider has exclusively learned.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Ukraine-Russia news – live: Belarus issues stark warning on Putin’s war

    ‘The war will take on a completely different nature,’ Lukashenko says

  • Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks near Bakhmut

    STORY: “They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up,” said Taras Dzioba, 80th Air Assault Brigade press officer.Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted in December after months of humiliating battlefield reverses, Russia has intensified attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive is widely anticipated as the first anniversary of its invasion nears.Bakhmut's capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow's momentum ahead of the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the invasion.

  • Antony Blinken 'warns Ukraine' against retaking Crimea

    Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict, it has been reported.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • MTG dismisses newly announced presidential candidate Nikki Haley as simply George Bush 'in heels'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump loyalist, was quick to try and puncture Nikki Haley's claims to be a fresh face for the Republican Party.

  • Kristi Noem Does Trump’s Dirty Work and Attacks DeSantis

    Reuters/Marco BelloKristi Noem is trying to thread two political needles.She’s desperate to create chatter about a presidential run, while also not angering Donald Trump and excluding herself from his short-list of vice presidential candidates. She’s also trying to do some of Trump’s dirty work by attacking Ron DeSantis, while also not directly attacking the Florida governor and setting off a war with his camp.On Wednesday, Noem managed to do it all, delivering a speech at the pro-Trump think ta

  • Bank of Canada says overheated economy still stoking prices

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday that the economy remains overheated and the jobs market is too tight, as he kept the door open to future interest rate hikes. On Jan. 25, the Bank hiked its key interest rate to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years, and became the first major central bank to say it would hold off on further increases as long as prices eased as forecast. Macklem reiterated the bank's policy stance, but acknowledged the impact of last week's strong January jobs report.

  • Moldova: New pro-Western government sworn in, faces 'crises'

    CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova's new government led by pro-Western economist Dorin Recean was sworn in Thursday after winning Parliament's approval, as the small former Soviet republic signaled a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. Recean, a 48-year-old economist who served for a year as President Maia Sandu’s defense and security adviser, was tapped by her last week as prime minister-designate after Natalia Gavrilita suddenly quit the position. All lawmakers p

  • Ukrainian 'Kamikaze Drone' Targets Russian Position in Donetsk Oblast

    Ukrainian Armed Forces released video on February 15 of a “kamikaze drone” attack on a Russian position near Bila Hora in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.In the footage, at least one Russian soldier can be seen in a bunker underneath a pylon. The video changes to a view from a moving drone. The camera moves closer to the Russian position before the footage cuts out.Ukrainian forces said that the camera was placed on a kamikaze drone which they said targeted the Russian position.The strike location near Bila Hora lies approximately 8.36 miles (13.46 km) southeast of Bakhmut. The region is located in the contested area between Ukrainian and Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, according to the UK Ministry of Defense. Credit: Ukrainian Ground Forces via Storyful

  • Read Excerpts From Trump Grand Jury’s Report in Georgia

    (Bloomberg) -- Excerpts were released from the final report of a Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and allies. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has ArrivedTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to ‘Full Self-D

  • Support for providing weapons to Ukraine fading in US; 97% of Russian army in Ukraine: Updates

    Most Americans favor some role in the war effort, but support for supplying weapons and money to Ukraine is declining, a new survey suggests.

  • With eye on Russia, Greece and Bulgaria expand gas deal

    ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leaders of Greece and Bulgaria have announced plans to expand natural gas cooperation with a deal that could help other countries in the region lower their dependence on Russian energy. Under an agreement signed in Athens Thursday, Greece will gain access to Bulgaria's gas storage facilities in exchange for expanded use by Bulgaria of a liquefied natural gas terminal near Athens. Russian supplier Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Bulgaria over a pay mechanism dispute las