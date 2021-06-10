The DUP’s new leadership continues to rail against the modern world

Susan McKay
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Peter Morrison/AP</span>
Photograph: Peter Morrison/AP

Regardless of politics, the DUP’s Paul Givan might have gained a little bit of everybody’s sympathy on Tuesday when, just hours after being nominated first minister, he had to listen to his dad saying on the BBC that he was afraid his boy might be a bit young and inexperienced for the role. “We just hope and pray that he makes a job of it,” Alan Givan said. However, Givan Jr, who is 39, clearly has the full confidence of his political father figure, Edwin Poots. He started out as Poots’ constituency assistant when he was still a teenager, and has not been seen without a wide grin on his face since Poots became the DUP’s leader a few weeks ago.

Givan Sr was a prison officer; Givan Jr has said that at the age of 16 he had been “captured emotionally” by the Rev Ian Paisley. He has strong tastes – those were the years when Paisley was raving about bitter harvests and apocalypse if the Orange Order was not let walk through the Catholic part of Portadown, and vowing to “smash” the Good Friday agreement, which he depicted as a “partnership with the men of blood”. (The old sectarian warriors who took him literally at the time and killed Catholics to prove it are champing at the bit again these days. Northern Ireland, we are told, is under the “jackboot” of the EU).

Rising with his mentor, by 2016 Givan was communities minister in the Northern Ireland executive. Two days before Christmas that year, he delivered a letter to an Irish language group informing them that he was withdrawing a grant that would have allowed disadvantaged children to go to learn Irish in a Gaeltacht, where it is the first language. Givan signed off the letter with, “Happy Christmas, and Happy New Year.” When the then deputy first minister, Martin McGuinness, resigned soon afterwards citing the intolerable arrogance of the DUP, he mentioned Givan’s action, while the then president of Sinn Féin, Gerry Adams, called the DUP minister “an ignoramus”. The executive collapsed and was not reinstated until last year.

In order to become first minister, Givan needs Sinn Féin approval. Deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill says she wants more than “fluffy words”. He will have to implement the Irish language act, which was promised under the New Decade, New Approach deal that restored the institutions at Stormont, an act so resented by the DUP that Gregory Campbell MP said he would use it as toilet paper. Poots said in 2015 that his party would have to “hold their noses” against the stench of Sinn Féin when doing business with their partner in government. When people say that Poots is pragmatic, this sort of thing seems to be what they mean. He’ll work with Sinn Féin, and the other parties, because he has to.

To my mind, Poots as good as announced his intention to become party leader when, in the worst days of the pandemic, he falsely claimed that while his community was abiding by the rules, others were not, and Covid was spreading faster in nationalist areas. Instead of lockdowns, he favoured localised restrictions. The sectarianism echoed. His late father, Charlie, said in 1975 during the Troubles that he would “cut off all supplies” to Catholic areas: “It is the only way to deal with enemies of the state.”

In May Poots harked back to the old militant days with his inaugural speech as DUP leader, too. There was no gracious talk of moving forward together as a united community. “When unionism’s back is against the wall,” he said “history has proven that we will come out fighting.” Givan is cut from the same cloth. He will encourage the deep sense of grievance that underlies unionist politics. He has described the Brexit protocol as “an instrument to punish the people”, and said it would be used by “our predatory neighbour in the Irish Republic” to advance reunification. Now the potential cutting off of Northern Ireland’s supply of British sausages is being spoken of as if it is a war crime. The intervention of US president, Joe Biden, will be resented. DUP MP Sammy Wilson has called him a “parrot for Irish nationalism”. Donald Trump was his eagle.

Deposed in an ugly coup, the former leader Arlene Foster is exiting in her own time and with some style. She stole the limelight when she strode out of the meeting at which Poots was about to be anointed as her replacement, flanked by women. When Poots appointed MLA Paula Bradley as his deputy, some thought it was an inclusive gesture. Bradley is deemed liberal in DUP terms – like Foster, she abstained on a vote to ban so-called conversion therapy, a brutal process of indoctrination designed to “cure” gay people. Poots and Givan opposed the ban. After a period of standing silently a few steps behind Poots, nodding and smiling, Bradley emerged earlier this week and spoke on Ulster Television. She called on her party to rethink its obstruction of the new law legalising abortion. She spoke of women facing “the most difficult decisions” and having to travel to England. Hours later, she issued a clarification. “Our stance is clear,” she said. “The DUP has not called for and will not call for the full commissioning of abortion services.”

Earlier this week, several women resigned from the party citing bullying and what one of them described as “shameful sexism”. Poots depicted the matter as “peripheral” and left it to Bradley to investigate. Women’s business. Givan, like Poots, is a Free Presbyterian. “When I walk into Stormont I don’t leave my values at the door. My religious beliefs seek to influence every aspect of my life,” he has said. He has presented a private member’s bill attempting to scupper the new abortion law, which the Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, is required to implement in order to comply with international human rights standards. Most of Poots’ new team are men. Bradley, the deputy leader, has not been given a ministry. The new economy minister, Paul Frew, has said he is a daily reader of the Bible. Junior minister Gary Middleton thinks his rise in politics is part of “God’s plan”. Ian Paisley Junior MP appears to be playing a significant role in the background of the new regime. He has spoken emotionally about “Dad’s party”.

Behold the zealous new Ulster patriarchs. Their foe is the modern world.

  • Susan McKay is an Irish writer and journalist whose books include Northern Protestants – On Shifting Ground

Latest Stories

  • Jets fan allegedly assaulted for wearing jersey in Montreal

    After watching his team get swept by the Canadiens in Montreal, 23-year-old Winnipeg Jets fan Alex Wojakowski was allegedly assaulted while walking home.

  • Why Marcus Semien's sterling season is headed for a slowdown

    Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien has been on fire to start the 2021 season but there's reason to suggest he can't keep up his current pace.

  • French Open 2021: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova advances to final on record 52nd try

    Pavlyuchenkova is the first woman to play more than 50 majors before reaching the finals.

  • Bill Belichick says Cam Newton's hand injury is 'nothing serious,' but still won't practice

    It doesn't appear that Belichick is concerned about Newton's hand.

  • Nuggets' spiral leads to Michael Malone's harsh public criticism: 'I felt we quit'

    Michael Malone believed his team would play a much different game on Wednesday. They did, but it was much worse.

  • Rudy Gobert wins 3rd Defensive Player of the Year award in a landslide

    Another DPOY for the Jazz big man.

  • Redblacks suspend Chris Larsen amid assault investigation

    Larsen was allegedly among a group of men who shouted homophobic slurs before violently attacking a gay man and rendering him unconscious.

  • UEFA tells Ukraine to remove 'political' slogan from Euro 2020 jersey after Russia complains

    A Russian official even called for Ukraine's ban from the tournament after the country's jersey was unveiled.

  • Canadiens were 30-to-1 to make Stanley Cup Final, and bettor put $5K on them

    One bettor placed a smart wager on the Canadiens just at the start of their playoff run.

  • Imagine doubting the Tampa Bay Lightning

    The knee-jerk reaction is to assume it can't be done again. But the Lightning are no ordinary team.

  • Report: P.K. Subban to join ESPN as NHL analyst for Stanley Cup playoffs

    The NHL's lucrative new TV deal with ESPN doesn't kick in until next season, but Subban is reportedly making his SportsCenter debut on Wednesday.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Belichick: Newton not practicing, but fine after hand injury

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cam Newton hasn’t practiced since injuring his throwing hand during voluntary workouts last week. Coach Bill Belichick expects New England's incumbent starting quarterback to be fine. Newton was not at Thursday’s workout, the third session open to media. “He’s doing all right. He won’t participate today, but he’s getting better,” Belichick said before practice. This is Newton’s first full offseason with the Patriots after signing with them last July. His absence left New

  • Oilers' McDavid, Leafs' Matthews, Avs' MacKinnon named Hart Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the 2021 Hart Trophy. The award is given out annually by the NHL to "the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." McDavid, considered by many to be the front-runner for the award, dominated the 2020-21 scoring race with 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in 56 games — 21 more points than runner-up and Oilers te

  • Canadian-based karate athlete Derafshipour named to Refugee Team for Tokyo Games

    Hamoon Derafshipour's Olympic dreams began in Iran, then blossomed in Canada. Now, the karate star will compete as a member of the Olympic Refugee Team at the Tokyo Games. And if he climbs the medal podium, Derafshipour says it will be bittersweet to see the Olympic flag go up for him. "Of course, I'm so sad about it," Derafshipour said of not competing for Iran. "But I have a goal, and right now Canada is my country." The 28-year-old and his wife Samira Malekipour, who's also his coach, left Ir

  • Former NFL star Warrick Dunn tackles housing inequalities

    Former NFL star Warrick Dunn is hosting a conversation centered on diversity and inclusion as part of his charity’s Juneteenth celebration. Dunn, a three-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, will sit down with NFL Network host Steve Wyche on Thursday evening for a virtual chat featuring guest appearances from various players past and present. “It’s important to have a conversation just about diversity and inclusion,” Dunn said. “We want to be able to educ

  • Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event. Auger-Aliassime won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and saved nine of 10 break points against the 54th-ranked Harris. The Canadian, who got a bye in the first round, is playing his first grass event

  • CEBL receives green light from 4 provinces to hold 2021 season

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has announced Thursday it will officially start its third season June 24, as the league has received approval from public health stakeholders in all four provinces it plays in. The league's return-to-play plan has been approved by public health officials in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Saskatchewan. The CEBL delayed the start of its season back in April, from June 5 to June 24, due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. "CEBL athletes, offici

  • Trio of Canadians will chase US$300,000 top prize at Bassmaster Classic competition

    Jeff Gustafson will take a different mindset and approach into the biggest event on the Bassmasters Elite Series. Gustafson, of Kenora, Ont., will be in the 54-angler field that opens the US$1-million Bassmaster Classic on Friday at Lake Ray Roberts in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner will receive $300,000. While the Classic is the circuit's top event, it doesn't count toward the '21 standings so anglers can be aggressive and take more risks. "And you're going to see that," Gustafson said. "It's ou

  • Sweden calls up 6 players as cover after coronavirus cases

    GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Sweden called up six reserve players on Thursday to train in their own bubble as potential cover for any more positive cases for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship. Two players in Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad, Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg, are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Isaac Kiese Thelin, Jesper Karlsson, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Rinne, Mattias Johansson and Niclas Hult will train alongside the 24 players in the main squ