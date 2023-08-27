Duopharma Biotech Berhad (KLSE:DPHARMA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.005

The board of Duopharma Biotech Berhad (KLSE:DPHARMA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.005 per share on the 22nd of September. This means the annual payment will be 1.9% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Duopharma Biotech Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Duopharma Biotech Berhad's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 48.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.045, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.023. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.5% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Duopharma Biotech Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.9% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Duopharma Biotech Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Duopharma Biotech Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Duopharma Biotech Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Duopharma Biotech Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

