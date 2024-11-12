Duo sit out of Germany training

A full squad took part in Germany's training session on Tuesday, with the exception of Florian Wirtz and Angelo Stiller.

Wirtz was absent from the training ground at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt due to an infection.

Stiller, meanwhile, sat out with a muscular problem, but worked out in the gym.

It remains to be seen whether the duo will be available for Saturday's UEFA Nations League clash with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann plans to hold non-public training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.