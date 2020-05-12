Duo charged with attacking man with knuckleduster, metal baton at cemetery

Choa Chu Kang Cemetery (Photo: Google Streetview)

SINGAPORE — Two men were charged on Tuesday (12 May) with causing grievous hurt to a man who was later found with lacerations and a fracture at Bishan Street 12 in the wee hours of Sunday.

Andre Chen Si'en, 29, and Gervan Wong Jun Heng, 24, allegedly used a knuckleduster and a metal baton on Douglas Wong Wei Hao on Sunday at about 3am at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery.

According to their charge sheets, the two caused Douglas to sustain a 4cm laceration on the head, another on the forehead, swelling on the lips, multiple abrasions on both arms, deformity of the left arm, multiple abrasions on both legs, puncture wounds and laceration on both legs.

According to a Singapore Police Force press release, Douglas was found with multiple injuries in Bishan at about 5.40am. The 30-year-old was conveyed conscious to a hospital.

Chen is represented by lawyer Foo Ho Chew, who told the court that the incident arose after the victim allegedly raped a woman that Chen knew.

“The woman is now in a very traumatised state,” said Ho. Chen, who has three children and is the sole breadwinner of his family, will return to court on 19 May.

While Chen and Wong were each handed a fresh charge of causing grievous hurt with a weapon, Wong has 24 pending charges, one of which also relates to violence. For this charge, Wong allegedly slashed two men in the basement 3 carpark of Marina Bay Sands at 6.02am on 27 October last year. He is accused of causing hurt to the two men in common intention with two other men, Jovi Wan Shao Xiong, 22, and Kenji Pong Jia Rong, 24.

He also faces a charge of causing hurt to a man in a hotel room at Studio M Hotel on 11 May last year at 8am by hitting him once on the back of the head and on the upper lip area with an extendable baton.

Wong’s 20 other charges are breaches of the Road Traffic Act and the Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act for driving without a license and insurance, and driving above the speed limit, among other charges.

Wong also faces two charges of consuming drugs on 29 October last year.

Wong is represented by lawyer Jonathan Wong, who told the court that he was just briefed by Wong’s family and will be taking over from a formerly appointed Criminal Legal Aid Scheme lawyer.

Both Wong and Chen will return to court on 19 May.

The duo were arrested on Sunday afternoon, some 10 hours after a report was lodged.

If found guilty of causing grievous hurt with a weapon, each face life in prison, or up to 15 years’ jail and caning or a fine.





