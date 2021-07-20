Dunning scheduled to start for Rangers at Tigers

Texas Rangers (35-59, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-51, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-8, 4.37 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -111, Rangers -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Texas will face off on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 25-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .390 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .480 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Rangers are 13-34 on the road. Texas has slugged .378 this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with a mark of .510.

The Tigers won the last meeting 14-0. Joe Jimenez secured his fourth victory and Baddoo went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Detroit. Kyle Gibson took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 32 extra base hits and is batting .282.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 62 RBIs and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 2-8, .195 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by 44 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press