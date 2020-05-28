Ian Gilbert, Vice Admiral of Association of Dunkirk Little Ships on his boat 'Lady Lou' - Jeff Gilbert

Dunkirk’s remaining 'Little Ships' should be granted veteran status ahead of its 80th anniversary, so that they are protected like listed buildings, the Veterans Minister has been urged.

The Association of Dunkirk Little Ships has written to Johnny Mercer asking "that it be considered that the Little Ships be recognised for their unique role in our heritage by being designated as ‘Veterans’ under the Armed Forces Covenant".

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Covenant is a commitment to treat veterans fairly and with respect, which the group said could be applied to the boats, as a way of “recognition for the unique role these little boats played in one of the most important events in our history”.

Between May 26th-June 4th, 1940, as part of Operation Dynamo 850 little private boats sailed from Ramsgate to Dunkirk where they rescued more than 330,000 British and French soldiers who were trapped on the beaches at Dunkirk.

A shot of around 80 Little Ships commemorating the Operation Dynamo on its journey to Dunkirk, in 2000. Due to Covid-19 this year's commemoration was cancelled - LO PRESTI FRANCOIS/AFP

In a letter to The Daily Telegraph Ian Gilbert, Vice Admiral of the group, said that with “the passing of the last of the Dunkirk veterans, the Little Ships that played a crucial role in that evacuation will become the last tangible link to events that many historians consider the beginning of the end of the Third Reich”.

All of the remaining Little Ships are privately owned and while the nautical enthusiasts take part in flotillas to commemorate major historic events, including last year’s 75th anniversary of D-Day, they do not receive any subsidies and would like greater recognition so as their history can long be commemorated.

“A fair comparison would be listed buildings,” Mr Gilbert, an engineer and former Commodore, said.

The remaining Little Ships are maintained by nautical enthusiasts and receive no help for preserving this period of history - Jeff Gilbert

“We don't want money to maintain the boats but it would be nice for the government to say we are an official commemorative organisation.”

Mr Gilbert added that it is down to the individual owners that such boats still exist and suggested concessions for the group when they sail on the Thames as a way to help the association.

Story continues

“The average age of such a ship is 85,” he added. “Even the best boatbuilder in the Thirties would never have expected any creation to last more than three decades.”

Mr Gilbert added that the boats, if left uncared for, “should have been firewood 60 years ago”.

“I would like to see our boats recognised as veterans. Justly recognised as what they gave and did for the freedoms we enjoyed up until a few months ago.”