Dunkin's Winter Menu Was Leaked. Here's What To Expect

Dunkin' snacking bacon - junkbanter / Instagram

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tell the neighbors! Tell your friends! Dunkin's new winter menu has officially leaked, and it features a delightful combination of beloved classics and enticing new additions. For those who feel the fatigue of the holidays beginning to hit, Dunkin' is about to wake you up with some sugary and caffeinated goodies that will have you soaring on a high into the New Year. So, what are the new items you should be on the lookout for? Dunkin' has chosen to cater to both hot and iced coffee enthusiasts in search of a morning pick-me-up with the introduction of White Hazelnut Bark Coffee. You'll be able to indulge in this much-anticipated drink on December 27, the same day Dunkin's new winter menu arrives.

The new Frosted Red Velvet Donut is listed as a specialty donut showcasing cream cheese-flavored curls. Take a bite of this donut, and you'll savor its fluffy goodness, also known as red velvet! Social media is teeming with users jumping for joy and excitement for Dunkin's post-holiday special. "I am ready for red velvet!!" one Instagram user proclaims exuberantly, with another chiming in, "Red velvet finally someone has it [heart emojis]."

While people may be excited about the new offerings, even more are embracing the return of their favorite Dunkin refreshers. Among the beloved favorites is the Pink Velvet Macchiato.

Read more: The Ultimate American Fast Food Restaurants Ranked

Dunkin's Winter Classics Make A Welcome Return

Dunkin' Pink Velvet Macchiato - coffeeaddictjin/Instagram

Coming back this winter are Dunkin's customer favorites from previous years. Those who loved the Pink Velvet Macchiato will be over the moon for its return. Bacon lovers who've been waiting for that excuse to boldly order nothing but strips will be wiping the grease off their gloves all winter once they can get ahold of Dunkin's Sweet Black Pepper Snacking Bacon. If you're up for a more filling endeavor, you'll be happy to see the reappearance of its bacon-brimming cousin, the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Sandwich. Finally, Tex-Mex lovers and breakfast champions are due for the return of Dunkin's winter classic, Pancake Wake-Up Wraps.

Story continues

There's an encore coming your way on January 1, folks. Brownie Batter and Cupid's Choice Donuts will arrive a couple of weeks shy of Valentine's Day to carry you into the sweetest time of the year. Those on social media are clicking their heels as their fingers pound into their phones with excitement. "Pink velvet is back I'm EMOTIONAL," says one very eager and passionate Instagram user.

There you have it, folks. Get your calendars out and prepare for the bustling long lines because this year's winter menu looks like it'll be its most exciting one yet.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.