Dunkin's Holiday Menu Was Leaked—Here's What To Expect

Dunkin'

While it seems like pumpkin spice season just started, rumors about holiday menus have begun to swirl. Dunkin' hasn't released its official holiday menu for 2023, but the Instagram account Snackolator just leaked it. The Dunkin' holiday items are supposedly dropping November 1, along with new cup designs.

Last year we saw the new Cookie Butter Cold Brew, which will return along with the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, according to Snackolator's Instagram post. A new addition this year appears to be the Spiced Cookie Coffee, which will be available hot or iced.

While the leaked menu doesn't include last year's Pancake Wake-Up Wrap or Cookie Butter Donut, it does include the returning Holiday Sprinkle Donut and Triple Chocolate Muffin (which has appeared in the past). Customers can also expect the new Loaded Hash Browns.

Based on the post's comments, many people seem to be happy with the return of the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, but some question the lack of the Cookie Butter Donut.

"No cookie butter donut? It was sooo good," commented one Instagram user.



Meanwhile, another user wasn't impressed: "Starbucks holiday menu looks better 💁🏽♀️"

What do you think about the leaked Dunkin' holiday menu compared to Starbucks'?

