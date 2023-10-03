Dunkin's Giant Spider Donut Lawn Decoration Is All Treat And No Trick

Dunkin's new inflatable spider donut - Dunkin'

Halloween decorations come in all shapes and sizes, from classics like spider webs and jack-o-lanterns (which, by the way, you should never use a kitchen knife to carve) to 12-foot-tall skeletons. However, if you've been searching high and low for a massive orange frosted donut to proudly display on your front lawn throughout the spooky season, you probably haven't had much luck – until now.

Inspired by Dunkin's infamous Spider Donut, the coffee and donut chain that America runs on is officially entering its Halloween inflatable decor era with the release of its new Inflatable Spider Donut. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the one-of-a-kind seasonal lawn decoration will stand 6 feet tall, and will look just like its iconic Halloween treat in that it will feature an orange frosted donut with a Munchkin-shaped spider nestled securely in its center ring. Additionally, it will also be illuminated by small lights to ensure that the ginormous pastry can be seen even on the darkest of October nights.

The inflatable will retail at $99.99 and will be available for purchase on the Shop Dunkin' website starting at 12 p.m. EST today, October 3.

Read more: Popular K-Cups, Ranked Worst To Best

Is Dunkin's Inflatable Spider Donut What Fans Really Want?

inflatable spider donut illuminated nighttime - Dunkin'

Dunkin's 6-foot-tall inflatable Spider Donut is sure to give your neighbor's army of lawn skeletons a run for their money, though it doesn't exactly seem to be the treat that Dunkin' fans were hoping for this Halloween. In response to the chain's Instagram announcement about their latest venture, many responded with cries for old favorites to return. "Cool. Can we get the old rewards system back?" one person asked, while others expressed their desire to bring back the discontinued peanut butter and hazelnut swirl flavors.

Some also pondered when the actual Spider Donut will make its annual return, and for that, we have some good news. Per the press release, Dunkin's donut display will be getting spookified with Spider Donuts on Wednesday, October 11. It will also bring with them a "Chocolate & Orange Sprinkle takeover" of the chain's chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry-frosted donuts. Additionally, Dunkin' is also offering fans a chance to show their love for its Halloween fare on a smaller scale with the release of a limited edition plush spider donut key chain.

The bauble will also be available on the same day as the donut. Sold a participating locations, they have a suggested retail price of $7.99. However, some lucky Dunkin' lovers on Reddit have already been able to grab one or themselves. Spoiler alert: They're saying that the tchotchke is just as adorable as it sounds.

Read the original article on Mashed.