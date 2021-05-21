Dunkin' worker charged with manslaughter in customer's death

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors filed a manslaughter charge Friday against a Dunkin’ store employee accused of fatally punching a 77-year-old customer after the employee said the man repeatedly used a racial slur against him.

Tampa police arrested Corey Pujols, 27, earlier this month. The victim, who officials haven't named, was punched May 4 and died three days later, according to authorities.

Pujols told police that the man was “extremely rude” the day of the punch and had called him a racial slur. Pujols, who is Black, said he confronted the man about the slur, at which point the 77-year-old repeated it. The slur was not described further by police.

A Tampa Police Department report says that after he was punched, the victim fell backward and hit his head on the concrete floor. An autopsy shows the man suffered a skull fracture and brain contusions.

According to a statement from the State Attorney's Office, the victim’s use of racial slurs was highly inflammatory, but inflammatory speech alone does not justify violence.

Dunkin' released a statement saying that the franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant where the attack occurred is fully cooperating with authorities.

Pujols is free on $15,000 bond. Attorneys for Pujols didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The slumping Brewers moved to shore up their infield defense by acquiring shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Milwaukee also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. Adames is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games this year but had an .813 OPS last season while helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances. “We're acquiring a shortstop who has proven he's one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. The Rays plan to call up Taylor Walls and give him much of the playing time at shortstop, though Joey Wendle will play there on occasion as well. Tampa Bay also has Wander Franco, widely considered the top prospect in all of baseball, and Vidal Bruján waiting at Triple-A Durham. “You’re talking about as good a defensive shortstop as you’re going to find," Rays general manager Erik Neander said. "You’re talking about a switch-hitter that can put ball in the play, do a lot of things to help you win tight games.” Neander said Feyereisen would fill an immediate role in Tampa Bay's bullpen while Rasmussen would get sent to Durham. The 28-year-old Feyereisen is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 this season, though he has allowed six runs over 1 1/3 innings in his last two appearances. Rasmussen, 25, is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games. “Their arms we believe have end-of-game potential,” Neander said. The acquisition of Adames gives the Brewers some help at shortstop, which had been a growing concern. The Brewers began a weekend series at Cincinnati on Friday having lost 12 of their last 16 games to fall below .500. Milwaukee handed its starting shortstop job to 23-year-old Luis Urías this year and showed its faith in him last month by trading Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves. Arcia had been the Brewers’ starting shortstop from 2017-20. Urías is hitting .205 and has nine errors in 38 games. He had consecutive two-error games Sunday against Atlanta and Tuesday at Kansas City. Brewers officials said they'd been interested in Adames long before Urías' recent fielding struggles. “We’ve been talking with Tampa about Willy for months, really,” Stearns said. “And it just got going again over the past week and we were able to get a deal done this morning.” Urías now will fill more of a utility role. Most of his starts figure to come at third base, though he also can help out at second and shortstop. “Young players are asked to continually prove themselves,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Luis is going to be asked to prove himself again, just like every player is. Luis is up for the challenge. I believe that. And I believe he’s going to be a productive member of the team.” Adames gives the Brewers a more polished shortstop who should team up with two-time Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong to give Milwaukee quality defense up the middle. Adames has a $590,000 salary in the major leagues, is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2024 season., “You can’t create a better human being than what Willy is,” Neander said. “That makes decisions like these especially hard. We watched him grow up in our organization. We’ve watched him be a part of winning clubs through the minor leagues, with our major league team as well. We wouldn’t have accomplished all that we’ve accomplished over the last several years without Willy.” Counsell acknowledged this move cuts into Milwaukee's bullpen depth. The Brewers have All-Star closer Josh Hader and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams setting him up, but they're going to need more help now that Feyereisen and Rasmussen have departed. “There’s no question we’ve created a hole, and we’ll have to fill it,” Counsell said. “It’s the other guys that have to fill the hole.” Richards has a $580,900 salary in the major leagues and also is eligible for arbitration after this season. Feyereisen is a rookie and Rasmussen began the season with less than one year of major league service. ___ AP freelance writer Mark Didtler contributed to this report. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Megargee, The Associated Press