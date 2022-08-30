Dunkin’ is treating teachers to a free cup of coffee. Here’s how and when to get one

Dunkin’ is giving a special “thank you” to the nation’s educators with free coffee.

Teachers can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1, at participating Dunkin’ stores nationwide, according to the doughnut chain. No purchase is necessary.

The freebie is limited to one per guest, and an employee badge or I.D. isn’t required, a company spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” Erica Roomy, field marketing manager at Dunkin’, said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

The offer comes with a few exclusions, however. Dunkin’ Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew aren’t included, according to a news release.

The teacher appreciation freebie also isn’t valid in New York Cityas well as the Pennsylvania cities of Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Johnstown/Altoona and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Find your nearest Dunkin’ here.

