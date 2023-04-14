There’s a new Dunkin’ shop coming to West Columbia. Check out where it’s going

West Columbia will get a new spot for residents to get their doughnut and coffee fix.

A new Dunkin’ store is being prepped at 2223 Augusta Road in West Columbia. That’s in the Georgetown shopping center that includes a number of other businesses, including Tokyo Grill, Moe’s, Love-A-Cup Bakery and others. The Dunkin’ will be right beside a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The Dunkin’ is going in a storefront that was formerly home to a Kleen Kare Cleaners and Laundry. The Kleen Kare in that spot closed in December.

There were signals that a Dunkin’ was on the way when a reporter stopped by the site and peeked in the window on Thursday morning. The shop’s coffee tap handles were in place, and a message on the wall in the back of the store reads, “West Columbia Runs on Dunkin’.” Some elements of the drive-thru ordering station, which include Dunkin’s instantly recognizable orange and magenta colors, have been put in place. An opening date for the shop has not been publicly announced.

Chapin Commercial Construction announced in a January Facebook post that it would be working on the Dunkin’ project at 2223 Augusta Road. The construction company noted it marked the fifth Dunkin’ location it has worked on the Midlands.

The Chick-fil-A that is a neighbor to the coming Dunkin’ is currently temporarily closed, as it is undergoing an extensive remodeling.

Long known for its coffee and doughnuts, Dunkin’ has more than 100 shops in South Carolina, according to a store locator tool on its website. There are at least 16 locations in the Midlands area.