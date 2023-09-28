Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More Are Giving Out Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

National Coffee Day, which falls on Friday, Sept. 29, means free coffee (and discounted donut) at chains like Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Peet's and more

Coffee enthusiasts are in for an extra buzz on Friday.

Various coffee chains are honoring National Coffee Day (Sept. 29) with discounts and deals. Scroll through for the full list:

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Rewards members will be able to get a free medium hot or iced coffee with every purchase on Sept. 29. The donut chain also partnered with Little Words Project on four friendship bracelets decorated with Dunkin’-themed phrases like “Iced Coffee” and “Cafecito Time.” They go on sale on Friday at at 8 a.m. ET for $30 each.



Getty Images Dunkin' has free coffee for National Coffee Day.

Krispy Kreme

All guests who visit participating shops on Sept. 29, will be able to receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, with no purchase necessary — this includes espresso-based lattes and drip coffee.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a dozen donuts (original glazed only) for $2 with the purchase of any dozen donuts.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme's original glazed dozen is $2 on National Coffee Day.

Peet's

To get a free coffee at Peet’s on Friday, fans can take advantage of its “Disloyalty Program.” Customers should create and log into your Peetnik Rewards account, after taking a screen grab from another coffee loyalty app (this can be from any of the following coffee chains: Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Dunkin', Tim Hortons, Better Buzz, Joe and the Juice, Bluestone Lane and The Human Bean). Then upon uploading the screen grab, the chain will convert it into a free drink reward that can be used day-of, at participating locations.



Peet's Coffee Peet's has free coffee through their “Disloyalty Program" on National Coffee Day

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich

Those who purchase the La Boulangerie Boul'Mich x YETI mug on Friday can get a free 16 oz. specialty coffee. Then, until September 2024, guests with the mug will be able to get 10 percent off any 12- or 16-oz. coffee.

Starbucks

Starbucks is celebrating Global Coffee Week with various activities — but for National Coffee Day specifically, the Seattle-based coffee giant will be hosting coffee tastings at participating Starbucks locations. All customers are welcomed to join.

Getty Images News Starbucks possesses considerable franchise value, allowing it to generate superior returns for shareholders over the past few couple of decades.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery

Those who visit participating Perkins Restaurant and Bakery locations on Sept. 29 will be able to get a free coffee with any purchase. Additionally, the Tennessee-based restaurant chain is also inviting guests to take 20 percent off all retail coffee bags and boxes of K-Cups through Sept. 29.



