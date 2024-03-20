Dunkin' Is Honoring 'Short Kings' By Renaming One Of Its Most Popular Drinks

Short kings have been getting a lot of love lately, and now even Dunkin' is honoring them by declaring this season Short King Spring.

To honor the 5'8" and under crowd—those are Collins Dictionary's short king height specifications, not ours—Dunkin' has renamed its small iced regular coffee the "Short King." So yes, the fan-favorite drink is now hereby known as the Short King—well, at least until March 26 when the promo ends.

"In honor of the first day of spring and all our loyal short king fans out there, beginning March 19, a Dunkin’ small iced regular coffee will be available in the Dunkin’ App under the name 'The Short King.' This honorary name will only be available for a limited time through March 26, so make sure to grab a small iced coffee for yourself... or the short king in your life!" read a press release from Dunkin'.

Short King Spring is officially here, so we renamed our small iced coffee the “Short King” in the Dunkin’ app. Tag someone you’re celebrating with. pic.twitter.com/9tfi5Bdm2c — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 19, 2024

Upon sharing its Short King Spring announcement on social media, Dunkin' was mostly met with applause from fans of all heights.

"My time is now," one person wrote.

"Celebrate our short kings," another user added.

In addition to celebrating short kings this season, Dunkin' has also rolled out a handful of exciting, new menu items for spring. There's the sweet tooth-satisfying Churro Signature Latte (available both hot or iced) and the Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine SPARKD' Energy Drinks.

And for those hoping to satisfy their hunger, the new menu also includes the Breakfast Empanada, Churro Classic Donut, and Banana Chocolate Chip Bread.

