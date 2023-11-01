Dunkin' Has Free Donuts Every Wednesday for the Rest of the Year — Plus a New Holiday Menu

Dunkin's fan-favorite cookie butter cold brew is returning along with some new drink and food options

Dunkin' is defrosting.

Starting on Nov. 1, Dunkin’ is rolling out seasonal deals and menu items to celebrate the holidays.

In the spirit of the giving season, the coffee chain is handing out free donuts on Wednesdays, now through Dec. 31. (That adds up to nine free donuts!) Dunkin’ reward members can score the weekly freebie with the purchase of any drink.

All donuts are included in this deal, including the seasonal sweets. Per usual, the classic chocolate, vanilla and strawberry frosted donuts will get topped with sprinkles for the holiday season, which the chain does every year. But there are other returning and new holiday items for customers to enjoy.

Dunkin' Dunkin' Released Its 2023 Holiday Menu

The cookie butter cold brew is back at Dunkin' after a successful introduction last year. The cold brew is made up of flavors of brown sugar and "butter cookies,” per a press release. The best part? It's finished with cookie butter cold foam and cookie butter crumbles. Classics like the peppermint mocha latte and toasted white chocolate latte are also back.

The cookie-inspo doesn’t stop there. Dunkin’ is introducing a new spiced cookie coffee to the holiday lineup. Available iced or hot, the oat milk drink is meant to “capture the essence of freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup,” according to a release.



Dunkin' Dunkin''s Holiday Menu Also Includes New Food Options

If you prefer salty to sweet then there is a new decadent breakfast item for you. The loaded hash browns are topped with cheddar queso, hints of jalapeño and a bacon crumble.

Fellow coffee maverick Starbucks is also releasing its holiday menu this week. Starbucks’ iced gingerbread oat milk chai is hitting the coffee chain’s menu on Thursday. The flavorful drink is mixed with oat milk and black tea infused with cinnamon and warming spices. The gingerbread oat milk chai is also available in a hot version.

Other Starbucks’ holiday drinks are making their grand return to the menu this season, including the peppermint mocha, caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte and the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte.

