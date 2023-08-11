Dunkin Donuts announces new spiked coffee, tea lines. The internet reacts.

As a life-long Dunkin’ Donuts fanatic, I was elated to find memes of Dunkin’ Spiked coffee surfacing on my Twitter feed. The Massachusetts doughnut and coffee chain is preparing to launch a collection of spiked iced coffee and iced tea drinks under the name Dunkin’ Spiked.

VinePair first reported that Dunkin’ Spiked was added to the list of label approvals on the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) database. Dunkin’ received label approval in May, but the launch date has yet to be announced.

Here's what we know about Dunkin' Spiked

The hard coffees and teas will be available in variety packs, with four flavor options: Original Iced Coffee, Caramel Iced Coffee, Mocha Iced Coffee, and Vanilla Iced Coffee.

The spiked iced tea flavors include Dunkin’s Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, Half & Half Iced Tea, Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher, and Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher.

The spiked coffees will be slightly boozier than the teas at 6 percent ABV versus 5 percent ABV for the iced teas.

The international coffee chain is partnering with Boston-based brewery Harpoon Brewery to produce the malt-based alcoholic beverages. The two companies previously partnered to create donut and coffee flavored beers based on Dunkin's best sellers, including Dunkin’ Pumpkin, Maple Crème Blonde Ale, Midnight American Porter, and Blueberry Matcha IPA.

Dunkin’ Spiked is already inspiring memes

Dunkin' consumers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement and horror towards the recently announced spiked coffee drink. "The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will not survive this." one X user posted.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will not survive this. pic.twitter.com/a3adBpHotD — Jordan Meehan (@JordanMeehan) August 10, 2023

boston is gonna turn into mad max in like two weeks https://t.co/lwCtsF7Uzx — fancy waddle dee (@fivepoisonskid) August 10, 2023

new england four loko https://t.co/uusGnoJOEc — Makena Kelly (@kellymakena) August 10, 2023

Dunkin’ Donuts went viral earlier this year after actor Ben Affleck was seen taking orders at one of the chain’s Boston-based locations in Medford, Massachusetts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dunkin' Spiked: What to know about Dunkin's hard coffee, tea