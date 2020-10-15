Dunkin' debuts new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut for Halloween topped with a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper

It's pumpkin spice everything season, and Dunkin' is adding spice to more than just its coffee.

Dunkin' added the new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut to its menu beginning Wednesday for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide until December.

The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a yeast doughnut ring, glazed with a strawberry-flavored icing and topped with a blend of cayenne, ghost pepper and red sanding sugar.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts," said Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’, in a statement. "While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day."

Dunkin' lovers can also purchase DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits. Each kit will have plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts, with pre-packaged icing in orange, white, and black varieties and three sprinkle blends. Customers can buy the kits in in two sizes, small, with four donuts, and large, with nine donuts.

The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is part of Dunkin's Halloween lineup, which also includes the Spider Donut for a limited time at its stores.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halloween 2020: Dunkin' Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut has cayenne topping