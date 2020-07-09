Dunkin’ Is Closing 450 Locations by the End of the Year

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sorry, Dunkin’ fans, but you might have to go a little out of the way to get your coffee fix. The coffee chain is closing its doors on hundreds of locations.

The good news is that the location closings won’t affect standalone Dunkin’ stores. However, all of the ones inside of Speedway convenience stores on the East Coast will be no more. The company shutting down the 450 locations by the end of the year.

“Dunkin’ reached an agreement with Speedway earlier this year to exit the approximately 450 Speedway-owned and operated limited menu Dunkin’ locations along the east coast by the end of 2020,” Dunkin’ said in a statement to ABC News.

These Dunkin’ locations made up for less than 0.5% of U.S.-based margins in 2019, according to the company. Although these spots are closing, the brand said that it’s still looking to grow its shops in gas stations, convenience stores, airports, universities, travel plazas, and military installations, according to ABC News.

“Very few of the approximately 450 Speedway-owned and operated limited menu Dunkin’ locations have closed to date, and we remain on track to exit Speedway by the end of 2020,” the statement said.

Dunkin’ said that they’re pulling out of Speedway to “be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience.”

If your go-to Dunkin’ is inside of a Speedway, you might want to use the next few months to find a new one.

