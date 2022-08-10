Dunkin' Adds 2 New Drinks to Fall Menu Lineup — Including a Twist on Classic Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Dunkin - Fall products

Dunkin' is going to be full of pumpkin next week!

The donut chain just announced the fall-flavored drink and food lineup, which will be available on Aug. 17. Seven classic options (looking at you, PSL!) are returning to Dunkin' — plus, there are two new drinks that bring some special autumnal flavors to the menu.

The first of the two new beverages is the nutty pumpkin coffee, which blends coffee, a pumpkin spice swirl and hazelnut flavor together to amp up the seasonal flavor. Whether you want to cool off at the pumpkin season kickoff in August or warm up as it gets closer to Halloween, the nutty pumpkin is available either hot or iced.

Dunkin' Blood Orange Refreshers

The second newcomer is the blood orange refresher. This iced drink combines cranberry, blood orange, ginger and cinnamon flavors in one sip. Customers can choose between green tea or coconut milk for the drink's base.

The tried-and-true fall items are also available starting on Aug. 17. This includes the pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, glazed pumpkin cake donut, pumpkin munchkins and a pumpkin muffin. For pumpkin-less options, the maple sugar snackin' bacon and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches are also returning to the fall menu.

The brand teased the fall menu launch in a clever Instagram post on Wednesday. The post shows an airplane arrival graphic with locations like Paris and New York delayed. But, in the image, the pumpkin flight from gate DKN at 08:17 is early. Dunkin' also shared the announcement on its Instagram Story with posts that say, "Seems like everyone's flights are getting delayed these days ... but we hear next week's looking better."

"We see Dunkin' fans' anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we're bringing them a line-up that's sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts," Dunkin's marketing and culinary vice president Jill Nelson said in a statement.

Dunkin's PSL rival, Starbucks, has yet to announce the date for their pumpkin drinks. A Starbucks spokesperson tells PEOPLE, "We're not quite ready to welcome fall and are still enjoying the last sips of summer."