Dunkaroos Cereal Is Rumored to Be Coming Out to Make a ‘90s-Approved Breakfast

We’re still wrapping our heads around the fact that General Mills has really brought Dunkaroos back to shelves. It’s like they knew our ‘90s-kid hearts needed this kind of happiness. Now there are rumors that Dunkaroos Cereal is on the way, and we simply don’t know if we can’t take this level of excitement.

Instagram account @cereallife was the first to post about the leaked family-sized Dunkaroos Cereal. According to them, the new cereal is “coming,” although there is no release date yet. Honestly, this news seems too good to be true, but the Instagram page says that this isn’t a joke. So we’re going to keep up the positive vibes and hope it gets here sooner rather than later.

In case you just woke up on this planet this morning, Dunkaroos are snack packs with two sections: one that’s filled with cookies and the other with icing. General Mills has recently brought back the Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles variety. Now it looks like those flavors are being transformed into cereal form.

As seen on the packaging (where the box art is still pending, according to @cereallife), it appears that the cereal is modeled after the Dunkaroos that just came back to stores. The round cereal pieces are covered in colorful specks, and if we were betting people, we’d say they have a vanilla flavor. They have a similar look to the new Pillsbury Funfetti Cereal, right?

Time will tell if or when Dunkaroos Cereal will become a new breakfast option. All we know is that we’ve never wished a rumor were true more in our lives (since the Dunkaroos comeback rumors, that is).

