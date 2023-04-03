Dungeons & Dragons topples John Wick 4 with box office debut

Paramount

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has bested John Wick: Chapter 4 at the box office, grossing $38.5 million in its opening weekend in the US.

Inspired by the role-playing game of the same name, the film written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley also racked up $33 million across 58 international markets for a global grossing of $71.5 million (via Variety).

John Wick: Chapter 4 ranked second with $28.2 million and a tally of $122.7 million in North America and $245 million globally.

Scream VI is in third position having grossed $5.3 million and currently enjoying a domestic grossing of $98.2 million. The slasher flick has surpassed its predecessor in the franchise, 2022's Scream, which finished on $81 million domestically.



Meanwhile, rave reviews from critics and the enthusiastic audience reactions to Dungeons & Dragons may give way to a franchise about the game first published in 1974 and heavily referenced in Netflix's Stranger Things.

Filmmakers Goldstein and Daley are reportedly up for another campaign following the success of this first chapter, which sits at a 91% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

It may be just a matter of time before the star-studded group of heroes – played by Fast X's Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, It's Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant – are officially announced for another perilous quest.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out now in cinemas.

