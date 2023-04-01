‘Dungeons & Dragons': Let’s Talk About That Huge — Or Should We Say Tiny — Celeb Cameo

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” has an ensemble cast that features big-name stars like Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, and up-and-comers like Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis.

There’s a mid-film cameo by an A-list star that is so unexpected — and unexpectedly funny — that audiences will burst into laughs.

But be warned, major spoilers about the “Honor Among Thieves” cameo ahead.

After escaping the prison in Icewind Dale, where they were imprisoned for two years, cellmates Elgin (Chris Pine) and Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) hope to reconnect with their families.

Holga, wishes to see her ex-husband, Marlamin, but Elgin doesn’t think it’s a good idea. Holga was actually banished from her barbarian tribe for marrying an outsider, and she clearly still has feelings for Marlamin. She even described him as “one of the finest men in Faerûn.”

The adventuring party eventually reaches Longsaddle, where Marlamin resides.

The tall, muscular Holga strides up to the house and enters, where we finally meet Marlamin.

Final spoiler alert!

It turns out Marlamin is a halfling, a humanoid race that is half the size of humans. He is played by none other than Bradley Cooper.

Due to CGI wizardry, the size difference between the former lovers is comical, and makes you wonder how um…physically compatible they were.

Holga turns into putty while around her ex, a far departure from her usual rage-filled, warrior self.

Turns out Marlamin has moved on. We meet his new lover, ANOTHER giant barbarian woman named Gwinn. Turns out he has a type!

Marlamin explains Gwinn makes an honest living, and not thieving and killing like Holga.

Crestfallen but happy for Marlamin, Holga bids her ex farewell, but not before grabbing the “walking stick” she stole from a wizard years ago and gave to Marlamin as a gift.

Turns out the walking stick is actually a magical hither-tither staff, a magical item that allows people to teleport from one location to another. The staff is instrumental in helping the heroes escape danger and retrieve a guarded treasure.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Amongst Thieves” is currently in theaters.

