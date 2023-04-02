Dungeons & Dragons : Honor Among Thieves rolls the dice, steals box office with $38.5M debut

Folks may be on the fence about dungeons, but they sure do love dragons. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is this week's box office champ.

The reboot of the largely forgettable Dungeons & Dragons film franchise is already off to a better start than any of its predecessors. The fantasy heist film starring Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, and Michelle Rodriguez raked in $38.5 million in its opening weekend.

The original 2000 film made $33.8 million... in its entire theatrical run.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Paramount Pictures and eOne Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

When a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, they run afoul of the wrong people and things go dangerously awry. Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis round out the adventurers with Hugh Grant taking a villainous turn and without a red carpet in sight.

The film was met with very positive reviews and audience reactions and is expected to have a solid run in the coming weeks. Honor Among Thieves also topped the international box office, grossing an additional $33 million for a global take of $71.5 million.

Last week's No. 1 movie John Wick: Chapter 4 had a 62 percent drop, earning $28.2 million, bringing its total cume so far to a killer $122.9 million domestically and a downright murderous $245 million worldwide.

John Wick Chapter 4

Murray Close/Lionsgate Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Scream VI is still hanging in there, coming in third place in its fourth week of release, earning $5.3 million and inching it closer to the $100-million mark with $98.2 million domestically, while globally it stands at $152.7 million. Angel Studios' faith-based His Only Son debuted at No. 4, also grossing $5.3 million, while Creed III took in another $5 million in its fifth week out, for a domestic total of $148.6 million and and a worldwide total of $258.6 million.

Notably, Sundance Grand Prize winner A Thousand and One starring Teyana Taylor debuted at No. 7, behind the still struggling Shazam! Fury of the Gods, playing in 926 domestic theaters and grossing $1.8 million.

