Dunelm Group's (LON:DNLM) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Dunelm Group plc's (LON:DNLM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.55 on 11th of April. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dunelm Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Dunelm Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.4%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 106% over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.14, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.81. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Dunelm Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Dunelm Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Dunelm Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Dunelm Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

