The Dunelm Cyber Monday Sale Is Huge, But No One Seems To Know!
I'm willing to admit that a few of these are already in my basket...
While we’ve all spent Cyber Week scouring sites like Amazon for their top tech, beauty and household deals, it turns out that Dunelm have been sneaking out discount after discount on loads of their bestselling furniture and decor products. And we’re only realising just now!
With amazing discounts on everything from dining benches and bar stools, to decorative wall mirrors and festive table settings and accessories, you’ll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of the Cyber Monday sale — as it only lasts until midnight. So, enough of my chatting! Here are my top twenty picks:
This gorgeous leaning mirror has got a fabulous 50% discount
Get £15 off this bestselling faux sheepskin shaggy rug
I’ll definitely be making the most of the 30% saving on this festive wooden tree platter
And while I’m there, I might as well also nab this star-shaped serving bowl…
This plush bottle green bar stool looks super trendy, and has a 30% saving
There’s a fabulous 50% saving on this dreamy Art Deco wall mirror
Save £72 on this bestselling velvet bench seat in any of the four colours
Nab 30% off this multifunctional outdoor wall light that doubles as a plant pot
Enjoy a lovely 50% discount on this pretty boho wall mirror
I can’t believe that this gorgeous rose gold desk has a 50% discount
Get £60 off this rustic and trendy faux leather dining bench
£139.30 (was £199) from Dunelm
There’s a 50% saving to be enjoyed on every size of this shaggy brown rug
This simple silver wall mirror is half-price, and I think it’s brilliant
Make a 30% saving on this contemporary 5-light ceiling fitting in chic brushed brass
Enjoy a £50 discount on this super soft and fluffy light grey rug
There’s a 30% discount on this sleek and stylish faux leather office chair
This recycled cotton runner traps dirt, absorbs noise, and has a 30% discount
Nab a £9 saving on this bestselling heat pad that reviewers seem to love
There’s a 50% discount on this decorative and elegant wall mirror
