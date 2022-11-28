The Dunelm Cyber Monday Sale Is Huge, But No One Seems To Know!

Georgia Lockstone
·2 min read
I'm willing to admit that a few of these are already in my basket...
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

While we’ve all spent Cyber Week scouring sites like Amazon for their top tech, beauty and household deals, it turns out that Dunelm have been sneaking out discount after discount on loads of their bestselling furniture and decor products. And we’re only realising just now!

With amazing discounts on everything from dining benches and bar stools, to decorative wall mirrors and festive table settings and accessories, you’ll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of the Cyber Monday sale — as it only lasts until midnight. So, enough of my chatting! Here are my top twenty picks:

This gorgeous leaning mirror has got a fabulous 50% discount
Dunelm

£30 (was £60) from Dunelm

Get £15 off this bestselling faux sheepskin shaggy rug
Dunelm

£15 (was £30) from Dunelm

I’ll definitely be making the most of the 30% saving on this festive wooden tree platter
Dunelm

£5.60 (was £8) from Dunelm

And while I’m there, I might as well also nab this star-shaped serving bowl…
Dunelm

£8.40 (was £12) from Dunelm

This plush bottle green bar stool looks super trendy, and has a 30% saving
Dunelm

£80.50 (was £115) from Dunelm

There’s a fabulous 50% saving on this dreamy Art Deco wall mirror
Dunelm

£37.50 (was £75) from Dunelm

Save £72 on this bestselling velvet bench seat in any of the four colours
Dunelm

£167.30 (was 239) from Dunelm

Nab 30% off this multifunctional outdoor wall light that doubles as a plant pot
Dunelm

£41.30 (was £59) from Dunelm

Enjoy a lovely 50% discount on this pretty boho wall mirror
Dunelm

£37.50 (was £75) from Dunelm

I can’t believe that this gorgeous rose gold desk has a 50% discount
Dunelm

£64.50 (was £129) from Dunelm

Get £60 off this rustic and trendy faux leather dining bench
Dunelm

£139.30 (was £199) from Dunelm

There’s a 50% saving to be enjoyed on every size of this shaggy brown rug
Dunelm

£42.50 (was £85) from Dunelm

This simple silver wall mirror is half-price, and I think it’s brilliant
Dunelm

£22.50 (was £45) from Dunelm

Make a 30% saving on this contemporary 5-light ceiling fitting in chic brushed brass
Dunelm

£62.30 (was £89) from Dunelm

Enjoy a £50 discount on this super soft and fluffy light grey rug
Dunelm

£49.50 (was £99) from Dunelm

There’s a 30% discount on this sleek and stylish faux leather office chair
Dunelm

£76.30 (was £109) from Dunelm

This recycled cotton runner traps dirt, absorbs noise, and has a 30% discount
Dunelm

£31.50 (was £45) from Dunelm

Nab a £9 saving on this bestselling heat pad that reviewers seem to love
Dunelm

£21 (was £30) from Dunelm

There’s a 50% discount on this decorative and elegant wall mirror
Dunelm

£42.50 (was £85) from Dunelm

Make a 30% saving on this simple yet stylish gold floor lamp
Dunelm

£41.30 (was £59) from Dunelm

