'Dune' Star Oscar Isaac Connects With His Inner Avenger In Boyhood Home Movie On 'SNL'

“Dune” star Oscar Isaac introduced his “Saturday Night Live” audience to his inner “Avenger” in a sweet boyhood home movie for his first time hosting the program.

The clip of a very young Isaac was in honor of his debut joining the Marvel universe on the Disney+ series “Moon Knight,” starring as the haunted superhero.

“It’s kind of a full circle moment since the first movie I was ever in was called ‘The Avenger,‘” Isaac explained. “Not ‘The Avengers,’ which was a massive blockbuster. This was ‘The Avenger,’ which is a movie that I wrote, directed, and starred in when I was 10 years old,” he added

“It was shot on location in my buddy Bruce Ferguson’s backyard in our hometown of Miami, Florida. I played a ninja assassin training to fight his nemesis,” he rather proudly recounted before presenting the long-ago project.

Isaac noted that his full name is Oscar Isaac Hernández Estrada, which tirggered a riff about ethnicity in Hollywood. He’s half Guatemalan and half Cuban, .

“I said to Hollywood, ‘You can pick two of these names,’” he told the “SNL” audience. “Guess what they went with? The white ones,” he quipped.

Casting directors consider him ’ethnically ambiguous,” he explained. “According to them, I can play anything from a pharoah to Timothée Chalamet’s daddy” (on “Dune”).

“You know that joke: A priest, a rabbi and a minister walk into a bar?” Isaac asked. “Yeah, I could play anyone in that joke.”

