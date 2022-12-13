‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Adds Josh Heuston, Edward Davis

The “Dune” prequel series at HBO Max has cast both Josh Heuston and Edward Davis in recurring roles.

Currently titled “Dune: The Sisterhood,” the series is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. It hails from Legendary Television, with Legendary producing the “Dune” film reboot.

Per the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.” It is currently in production.

Along with Watson and Henderson, Heuston and Davis join previously announced cast members Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Chris Mason, Travis Fimmel, Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea.

Heuston will appear as Constantine, the illegitimate son of the Emperor (Strong). His character is described as being “torn between seeking his father’s approval and his own happiness.” Davis will play Harrow Harkonnen, said to be a “rising politician from a once-great family, who harbors a strong desire to elevate his House to its former glory.

Heuston is known for his roles in shows like “Heartbreak High,” “Dive Club,” and for appearing in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” He is repped by The X Division and Goodman Genow. Davis’ past credits include “Emma” and “The Little Drummer Girl.” He is repped by Curtis Brown Group.

Diane Ademu-John created “Dune: The Sisterhood” and also serves as an executive producer. She was set to serve as co-showrunner until it was announced that she was stepping down. Alison Schapker is now the sole showrunner on the series and also an executive producer. Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive produce. Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins executive produce with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO Max and Legendary TV.

Legendary’s film reboot of “Dune” debuted in theaters and on HBO Max in October 2021. It grossed just over $400 million worldwide. The sequel recently wrapped production and is expected to be released in November 2023. Villeneuve is the director of both films, with Spaihts and Villeneuve writing the screenplays of both films as well.

