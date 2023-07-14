‘Dune: Part Two’ Skipping San Diego Comic-Con Due To SAG-AFTRA Strike

San Diego Comic-Con had Hall H reserved for a presentation by Legendary, which I hear was to strut Dune: Part Two and the studio’s next Monsterverse movie, however, that’s not happening now due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Dune: Part Two panel was scheduled for 11AM on Saturday, July 22. Whether Dune 2 showed up always hinged on there not being a SAG-AFTRA work stoppage. This is sad as an appearance by Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh would have generated some much needed fire to what is already a truncated and sleepy fanboy confab, severely dented by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. The Denis Villeneuve sequel to the multi-Oscar winning blockbuster already made a pitstop at CinemaCon back in April where the first trailer was shown. Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to be released by Warner Bros on Nov. 3. In the sequel, Chalamet’s Paul Atreides unites with Zendaya’s Chani and her Fremen desert tribe while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

TV networks have been planning and bracing for a SAG-AFTRA strike in their Comic-Con programming and those venturing to America’s Finest City, i.e. FX, plan to show episodes and clips of series such as Archer.

Paramount will still hold its Hall H exclusive look at their August programmed tentpole, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, on Thursday July 20, at 11 30AM.

Deadline reached out to San Diego Comic-Con about how the SAG-AFTRA strike is further impacting their conference. We’ll keep you up to date if we hear about any more cancellations.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.