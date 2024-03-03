‘Dune: Part Two’ Keeps Rising at Box Office With $81.5 Million Opening

Warner Bros/Legendary’s “Dune: Part Two” is continuing to beat box office projections with $20 million grossed from 4,078 theaters on Sunday. Based on those results, opening weekend estimates have risen from $75 million to $81.5 million.

If Denis Villeneuve’s sequel once again beats projections on Sunday, it could more than double the $41 million domestic opening that the first “Dune” grossed in October 2021. That was considered a strong start at the time given the film’s day-and-date release on streaming, COVID-19 concerns keeping older moviegoers home, and the sci-fi film’s dense source material.

But Villeneuve, Legendary and Warner Bros. have turned Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel into a true blockbuster, with “Part Two” enjoying incredible critical and audience praise with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, 5/5 from general audiences on PostTrak, and an A on CinemaScore. The end result is the highest opening weekend ever for director Denis Villeneuve as well as for stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Austin Butler.

Audience demographics for “Dune” skewed towards millennials and Gen X moviegoers, with 76% of audiences over the age of 25 and the 25-34 age demographic having the largest turnout at 34%.

With next weekend’s competition being a family film — Universal/DreamWorks’ “Kung Fu Panda 4” — and a horror film that will likely cater primarily to Gen Z — Lionsgate/Blumhouse’s “Imaginary” — “Dune: Part Two” will have a clear lane for itself as it takes its excellent word-of-mouth tries to leg out through March. The film is set to easily exceed the $433 million global run of the first “Dune” and become Villeneuve’s biggest box office hit by a wide margin.

More to come…

