‘Dune 2’ First Reactions: Rave Reviews Topped By Critic Who Claims, “It’s The Definitive Sci-Fi Epic Of A Generation”

Dune: Part Two is off to a great start with critics, who are foaming at the mouth in their attempt to describe how awesome it is.

The film continues the saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he joins forces with the Fremen to battle the Harkonnen empire. Chalamet is joined by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem in his quest, with Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux added to the cast.

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters nationwide March 1 from Warner Bros. The first Dune set a high bar for this second film, earning 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

But Dune: Part Two has already drawn reviews that stamp it as an early contender for film event of the year.

Some of the early reactions:

“Dune Part Two is not only Denis’s magnum opus; it’s the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation,” FilmSpeak host Griffin Schiller wrote. “A tragic tale of blind fanaticism & corruption. A spectacular, soulful, awe-inspiring masterclass of aesthetics & mood beautifully echoing Paul’s turbulent journey. Left me speechless!”

“Dune Part 2” is damn impressive,” wrote The Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood. “Villeneuve crafts some truly VISIONARY moments. Austin Butler gives a truly transformative performance (and not talking makeup either). Very moving ending. A wee bit long? Yes. Did I forget I saw it the next day? Yes. Still, gonna be massive.”

“Denis Villeneuve sticks the landing with Dune Part Two, a fascinating, terrifying character study told on a gloriously grand sci-fi scale,” entertainment reporter Germain Lussier said. “Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya are INCREDIBLE in it, the set pieces are jaw-dropping, & the supporting cast elevates all the rest. It’s great.”

Inverse editor Hoai-Tran Bui called the film “a triumph,” adding: “Even more immense than the first, but much more intimate — Denis Villeneuve manages to streamline the more alienating second half of the book into a riveting, action-packed epic. TWO TOWERS-level mastery of battle sequences. Zendaya is the star.”

“Incredible filmmaking,” wrote Collider’s Steven Weintraub. “Brilliant score. Entire cast was excellent. My only complaint was I wish it was longer. Not joking around. The movie is 2hr and 40 min(?) and I would have been happy to watch another hour.”

“Having watched Dune Part Two, I can say I have ridden a sandworm,” CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg wrote. “It’s a magical experience, and the faithful adaptation fans have been waiting for (albeit w/ some smart changes). A fascinating examination of zealotry & postcolonial politics wrapped in a breathtaking blockbuster.”

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan wrote that he was mixed on the first movie, but he added that “Part Two” is “phenomenal” and “up there with the greatest sci-fi movies I’ve ever seen.”

“Blown away by Dune Part Two,” Total Film’s Jordan Farley wrote. “Found it even more immersive, tactile and emotional than Part One. The clarity, heft and scale of the action is staggering. For me, the whole occupies a rarified place alongside The Lord of the Rings as the definitive version of a seminal text.”

“Arguably Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus, Dune: Part Two is a masterpiece,” GamesRadar+’s own Emily Murray said. “Throwing you right into the action, it is totally immersive, gripping, and ultimately devastating. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya have never been better. Just truly remarkable filmmaking – I’m in awe.”

