‘Dune: Part Two’ First Reactions Praise Denis Villeneuve’s Sequel as a ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Triumph

After a three year gap between films and a strike-induced delay that prevented it from making its planned fall 2023 release date, the wait for “Dune: Part Two” is almost over. It appears to be worth the wait.

Denis Villeneuve’s epic sequel, which concludes his take on Frank Herbert’s original “Dune” novel, is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 1. While full reviews have yet to be published, many critics have taken to social media to share their overwhelmingly positive responses to the film following its world premiere on Thursday night.

Some called it a “masterpiece” and even better than the first film, while others compared it to the action seen in epics like Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.” Though as you’ll see below, the praise wasn’t completely universal.

The hype is a good sign for Warner Bros. and Villeneuve, who has expressed his hope that this will not be the last we see of the “Dune” franchise. The director has teased his plans to conclude a trilogy with another film that pulls heavily from Herbert’s second novel in the series, “Dune Messiah.” The second film was greenlit after the original made $433 million worldwide in 2021, so hopes are high for the sequel.

“If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream,” Villeneuve said in a recent interview. “’Dune Messiah’ was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

“Dune: Part Two” sees Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin reprising their roles from the original film alongside franchise newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

DUNE: PART TWO is a triumph. Even more immense than the first, but much more intimate — Denis Villeneuve manages to streamline the more alienating second half of the book into a riveting, action-packed epic. TWO TOWERS-level mastery of battle sequences. Zendaya is the star. pic.twitter.com/gUYD6g3onN — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) February 15, 2024

In a shock to no one, I absolutely loved #Dune2. Incredible filmmaking. Brilliant score. Entire cast was excellent. My only complaint was I wish it was longer. Not joking around. The movie is 2hr and 40 min(?) and I would have been happy to watch another hour. pic.twitter.com/6PZmfQTEAH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 15, 2024

When LORD OF THE RINGS ended in ‘03, I was worried we’d never have a movie experience like that ever again.



I was wrong. Now we have DUNE.



PART TWO isn’t just bigger and better than PART ONE in every way — it cements the series as one of the greatest cinematic experiences EVER. pic.twitter.com/0enjqsGTCj — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) February 15, 2024

I was kind of mixed on the first Dune. DUNE: PART TWO is phenomenal. Up there with the greatest sci-fi movies I’ve ever seen. I want to ride a sandworm. #DunePartTwo — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two is damn impressive. Villeneuve crafts some truly VISIONARY moments. Austin Butler gives a truly transformative performance (and not talking makeup either). Very moving ending. A wee bit long? Yes. Did I forget I saw it the next day? Yes. Still, gonna be massive. pic.twitter.com/ARooLrTK8z — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo/ #Dune2 is jaw-dropping, breathtaking & wildly exhilarating. It’s an adrenaline rush to the head & heart, soaring in its spectacle-driven action sequences as much as it sings in its refined, evocative stillness.Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya turn in singular work. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/I2TWLL39fg — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is an audio/visual triumph on par with (relatively speaking) 'John Wick 4' or 'Avatar 2'. Strong performances, some clever action beats but, like DUNE 1, it's a 2.5-hour film that mostly runs out of story at the 90-minute mark and jogs in place til the climax. pic.twitter.com/lNBjHDL0l1 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is MASTERFUL filmmaking on an epic scale. Denis Villeneuve marries gripping character development to vast, sweeping cinematic visuals. And the cast evolves in their roles. I slightly prefer the simpler DUNE to this complex chapter, but still, a towering achievement. pic.twitter.com/qIFaeshZyW — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) February 15, 2024

Dune Part II: well at least Javier Bardem was having fun. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 15, 2024

I was floored by DUNE: PART TWO. The first film is amazing, but this one…Wow.



It's not just a step up or more of the same either. It truly has a different scope and feel in its themes. I can't wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/nGfXV60v0q — Brian Welk (@brianwelk) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two — Denis Villeneuve lands every spectacular, brutalist tableau he threw in the air three years ago. Sci-fi mythmaking at its finest and most tragic: the gravity of manufactured destiny, the untamable tendrils or belief. Loved this. pic.twitter.com/bWO9cUirhc — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two is a masterpiece.



Denis Villeneuve drops an awe-inspiring, action-packed achievement in a hearty, complex story. It’s an astonishing, moving film which demands to be seen on the biggest, most immersive screen possible. I loved it. Innovative and thrilling. pic.twitter.com/r8s6IFCdWW — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 15, 2024

#Dune2 is an epic masterful cinematic experience. It's visceral, palpable & must be seen on the biggest screen possible. Watched it a few days ago and I'm still riding the high of that experience. The rich mythology, acting & story are all elevated by the visuals & sound design. pic.twitter.com/QZvCaKIBOX — Rosa Parra (@rosasreviews) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two is truly an awe-inspiring cinematic achievement; one that continues to advance and build upon the world that Denis Villeneuve and company have exquisitely created, crafted and shaped.



If you loved part one, you are going to go absolutely wild for part two. While… pic.twitter.com/BkOU1Fv7w0 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) February 15, 2024

