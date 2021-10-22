‘Dune’ Over The Moon On Thursday With $5.1M Previews

Legendary and Warner Bros. sci-fi epic Dune excavated $5.1M from 6PM showtimes at 3,200 theaters. The Denis Villeneuve directed adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel was made available on HBO Max streaming service as early as 3PM PST/6PM EST.

That figure bests the pre-pandemic take of Villeneuve’s previous sci-fi spectacle, Blade Runner 2049 in 2017 which saw $3.5M from 7PM showtimes on its way to a $12.5M Friday and $32.8M opening, the director’s best domestic opening. Tracking estimates for Dune are in the $30M-$35M. Advance ticket sales indicate a number much higher, but we’ll need today and into Saturday to see how front-loaded business is as these day-and-date films have a tendency to bring the fans out first, before the general audience decides that they’re not going to the cinema.

More from Deadline

The movie, which was shot in Imax cameras, is overperforming in the large format exhibitor’s auditoriums, driving 30% of last night’s box office. Note, in Canada, Dune is on a pure theatrical window since the country doesn’t have HBO Max yet.

Four hundred two Imax screens delivered $1.5M yesterday. The figure marks a new wide-release indexing record for Imax on a Thursday night in North America, topping Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk ($1.59M/28.9% of a total $5.5m in July 2017).

More…

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.