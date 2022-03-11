'Dune' Just Returned to This Major Streaming Service Before the 2022 Oscars

Photo credit: IMDB



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

More than five decades since fans first read the words of Dune, the 2021 science fiction film inspired after it is nominated in 10 categories at the 94th Academy Awards. Most notably, Dune is up for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. Viewers tuning into the upcoming 2022 Oscars ceremony will definitely spot a few of the Dune cast members on the Oscars red carpet, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa.

Dune is based on the book series of the same name. Following the 1984 film and 2000 television series, the latest iteration marks the second film adaptation and third adaption of the novel. The sci-fi flick tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he travels through the universe to secure the safety of his family and people. He must conquer his fears to save the people he loves most on his home planet.

In case you breeze through the nearly three hour-long movie, there is a second part premiering in 2023 that you can start looking forward to.

Where to watch and stream Dune:

HBO Max subscribers can watch Dune right now.

After Dune made its theatrical debut last fall, the movie was also made available on the streaming service but only for 30 days. Now, it has returned to the HBO Max library just in time for the upcoming Academy Awards. If you're ready to clear your schedule and sit down to watch Dune, you'll first need to sign into your HBO Max account if you aren't already and click play either on the HBO Max website or the HBO Max app.

In case you don't have the streamer yet, you can sign up for a plan as low as $9.99 each month. However, before you enter your information, you might want to check your cable plan to see if it already comes with HBO. This could mean that you may have access but just need to figure out your login information.

Story continues

But if by chance HBO Max isn't your preferred viewing platform, you can also rent and watch Dune on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and Vudu.

You Might Also Like