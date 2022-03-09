Florence Pugh in Talks to Join Timothée Chalamet in "Dune" Sequel

It's official: "Dune" is getting a sequel! Just four days after the release of the film on Oct. 22, 2021, Legendary Pictures confirmed that part two is in the works. "This is only the beginning...," Legendary tweeted. "Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey!"

Director and writer Denis Villeneuve also confirmed the sequel news to Screenrant, previously saying that he already working on the "Dune: Part Two" script. "For me, 'Dune [Part One]' is like an appetizer. 'Dune Part Two' is the main meal," he explained.

Returning cast members for "Dune: Part Two" include Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin. On March 8, Deadline reported that Florence Pugh is in talks to join the cast. She's currently in negotiations to play Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter to Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. If confirmed, Pugh will be the first newcomer to join the sequel.

Seeing as "Dune" - which is up for 10 Oscar nominations this year - is based on the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name, rumors of a sequel had been rumbling for a while. In fact, the film is technically only an adaptation of the first half of the science fiction novel which, itself, has multiple sequels and spinoffs. The title of the movie was even changed to reflect that. According to Inverse, viewers who saw an early IMAX screening of the first 10 minutes of "Dune" claimed that the onscreen title card reads "Dune: Part One."

Clocking in at over 400 pages, the original novel is both dense and lengthy, so it makes total sense to split the movie into two parts. There already seem to be some big plans for the larger "Dune" universe, too, since HBO Max ordered "Dune: The Sisterhood," a prequel series that, according to Deadline, "explores the [Dune] universe through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit." Diane Ademu-John, executive producer of "The Haunting of Bly Manor," will serve as showrunner.

Production for "Dune: Part Two" is expected to begin this fall with the film set to release on Oct. 20, 2023. Until we get more details about the sequel and potential spinoffs, fans of "Dune" can stream the movie on HBO Max starting March 10.