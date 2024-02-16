Dune 2: Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Taylor-Joy bring futuristic fashion

The main cast of Dune: Part Two

Hollywood's young A-listers Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh star in the highly anticipated Dune sequel by director Denis Villeneuve. Here are some of the stars' looks from the red carpet and their global tour.

Zendaya was the final main cast member to appear on the red carpet at the tail end of the event

Zendaya is wearing an outfit from Thierry Mugler's "legendary" 20th anniversary fashion show in 1995

There were audible gasps from the crowd once Zendaya appeared clad in a full silver metallic suit.

She did not do any interviews with the press pack but later shared with in-house media that she felt "honoured" to share the stage with "such talented people under the helm of [director] Denis Villeneuve who is clearly a genius and a wonderful person to work for and work with".

Anya Taylor-Joy makes a significant appearance in the Dune sequel

The Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy also made her first appearance on the red carpet, confirming internet rumours that she was appearing in the Dune: Part Two.

It is a big year for Taylor-Joy who holds the starring role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, another Warner Bros' production, which is set to hit theatres this summer.

Florence Pugh wore a glittering hooded gown by Valentino

Another surprise guest at the world premiere in London included director Greta Gerwig, who worked with Chalamet on the 2017 film Ladybird and reportedly wanted him in Barbie. She had also worked with Chalamet and Pugh in her 2019 remake of Little Women.

Austin Butler hugs Barbie director Greta Gerwig who attended the premiere as a guest

Austin Butler's girlfriend, model Kaia Gerber, was also in attendance. Butler told the BBC that she would be viewing the film for the first time at the premiere.

Photocall of the main cast of Dune: Part Two during their promotional stop in Paris

Dune: Part Two held its world premiere in London following promotional stops in Mexico City and Paris.

The cast have wowed the international press with their fashion forward statements, with Zendaya receiving particular attention.

Florence Pugh and Zendaya pose in Mexico City

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel to Dune. Both films have taken six years to make.

The latest instalment in the blockbuster franchise has seen its release date changed four times. But it is already receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences who have seen early screenings.

Dune: Part Two opens in UK cinemas on March 1.