Dundee's Sylla exits hospital after 'anaphylactic shock'

Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla has been released from hospital after suffering what is thought to have been an anaphylactic shock at half-time during Saturday's home defeat by Aberdeen.

An anaphylatic shock is an extreme, often life-threatening allergic reaction to a toxin or other foreign substance to which the body has become hypersensitive.

The 30-year-old Frenchman played the first half of the Scottish Premiership match at Dens Park but collapsed in the dressing room and was taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital.

He remained there for tests, but Dundee on Monday said on X: "The club are pleased to update that Mo Sylla has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

"After medical investigation, it is believed that Mo went into anaphylactic shock at half-time during Saturday's match against Aberdeen.

"Mo will continue to be monitored by the Dundee FC medical team."

Having been initially being attended to by the club’s medical team and paramedics and transferred to hospital, Sylla had been "responsive and talking to those around him" at the emergency department.

Manager Tony Docherty said immediately after the game: "Mo took a turn at half-time in front of his team-mates and it wasn't a nice thing to see.

"The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there."

Sylla joined Dundee last August, having previously played for Oldham Athletic, Aldershot and Hartlepool United, and has played 12 times this season.