Dundee unfussed by lack of home advantage - Taylor

Dundee assistant manager Stuart Taylor insists not having home advantage on Tuesday for the club's League Cup clash against Annan Athletic won't be a problem for the players.

Dundee's home games in the competition are being played at Brechin's Glebe Park to give the new pitch at Dens Park time to bed in.

The club say they have "invested heavily" in a new playing surface and drainage system following a series of postponements due to waterlogging last season.

"It’s not frustrating at all because the most important thing was making sure the pitch at Dens was ready for the first league game of the season," Taylor said.

"The club have looked to go and get a pitch close by for the supporters first and foremost, so they can come in their numbers because they were fantastic for us last season.

"That was a big thing the club looked at and getting Brechin, the pitch is good. It’s a pitch our lads will enjoy playing on.

"With this group of players, you could go anywhere, they just love going on the pitch. They’re in a really good place at this moment in time."