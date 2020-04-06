‘Duncanville’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

“Duncanville” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox, the broadcast network announced Monday. The second season of the Amy Poehler-led animated comedy will air during the 2021-2022 season.

Created by Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully, “Duncanville” follows Duncan (voiced by Poehler), who “can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing.”

Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, Annie, and Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, Jack. The animated series also features the voices of Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, as well as guest-voice actors Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa and Joy Osmanski.

“Duncanville” is currently averaging 2.3 million multiplatform viewers and is Fox’s most-streamed new comedy this season, while its premiere is Fox’s most-streamed animated debut on record, according to Live + 7 Day data from Nielsen.

“‘Duncanville’ is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block,” Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, said in a statement. “Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Riki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures.”

Mike and Julie Scully executive produce alongside Poehler and Dave Becky. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment and produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment.

