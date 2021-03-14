Duncanville pulls away late to beat Westlake in 6A final, wins back-to-back titles

They don’t call Duncanville the ‘City of Champions’ for nothing.

The Panthers righted the ship and secured the program’s second straight Class 6A boys basketball state title, 66-53, over Austin Westlake in the 6A final Saturday night at the Alamodome.

“Real happy right now and very proud of these guys,” Duncanville coach David Peavy said. “They have worked really hard to get here. I have some really good players that will be able to go off to college with some more hardware.”

Duncanville (29-1), No. 2 in the state, has won five titles overall. Duncanville won in 2019 and reached the tournament in 2020 before it was canceled from COVID-19.

Zhuric Phelps (0) celebrates after his dunk during the 6A state final between Duncanville and Austin Westlake at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. Duncanville went on to win 66-53. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

The Panthers were facing a hungry Westlake team (30-2) that was looking to win the school’s first basketball state title. The Chaparrals cut an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit down to 50-48 with 2:17 to play on two free throws by 4-star Kansas commit KJ Adams.

Duncanville scored the next five points to balloon the lead to 55-48 with 90 seconds to go. Damon Nicholas (Sam Houston State commit) hit two baskets while drawing the foul both times. He hit the free throw on the second layup to make it a seven-point game.

No. 5 Westlake cut it to 55-51 on a three from Cade Mankle, but again Duncanville answered with the next four on layups by Zhuric Phelps and Ron Holland. Phelps, who’s signed to play at SMU, was voted MVP with a game-high 27 points on 11 of 17 shooting, 6 of 9 from the line, five rebounds and one block.

David Peavy and Juan Reyna (20) hug after Duncanville beat Austin Westlake 66-53 in the 6A state final at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

Zhuric Phelps (0) hoists his MVP trophy after Duncanville beat Austin Westlake 66-53 in the 6A state final at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

Juan Reyna (20) shoots a three during the 6A state final between Duncanville and Austin Westlake at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. Duncanville went on to win 66-53. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

“It’s a blessing,” said Phelps, who started his high school career at Midland Lee. “I think I came to the right school and coach Peavy has been the best coach I’ve played for. I really appreciate the coaches and players for pushing me to be a better player.”

Nicholas added seven points and five rebounds and Juan Reyna chipped in 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting and three triples for the Panthers.

Adams led the Chaps with 20 points on 7 of 17 shooting, a game-high 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Mankle added 15 points and three boards.

“All these guys have been in tight pressure situations. We’re in pretty good shape and push ourselves to the limit,” Peavy said. “We’ve been down and in close games and we’re ready for that. We’re built for this.

Damon Nicholas (25) celebrates on the court with little time left for Westlake to make a comeback during the 6A state final between Duncanville and Austin Westlake at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. Duncanville went on to win 66-53. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

The Panther’s storm the court in a dog pile after time expires in the 6A state final between Duncanville and Austin Westlake 66-53 in the 6A state final at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

Juan Reyna (20) lays on the court after Duncanville beat Austin Westlake 66-53 in the 6A state final at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

Both teams battled back and forth in the first quarter with the lead never growing over three points.

Duncanville went on an 11-0 run and turned a 10-8 deficit into a 19-10 lead on a Davion Sykes bucket with 5:18 to go in the second quarter.

Phelps hit a three to extend it to 22-13 two minutes later. The Panthers led 23-20 at the break.

“27 ... oh wow,” said Peavy when hearing how much Phelps scored. “I’m not shocked at all. We get to see this kid everyday so we know what he’s capable of doing. To do it on the stage like this when we needed him most, we talked before that this game, this moment changes your life. Zhuric and Damon, they’ll be champions for the rest of their lives. Zhuric will be MVP for the rest of his life.”

Damon Nicholas (25) lays up the ball and draws a defensive foul during the 6A state final between Duncanville and Austin Westlake at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. Duncanville went on to win 66-53. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

Damon Nicholas (25) celebrates with his coach Davis Peavy after drawing s shooting foul in the 2nd half of the 6A state final between Duncanville and Austin Westlake at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. Duncanville went on to win 66-53. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

Westlake would make a comeback first with a Preston Clark layup that tied the game at 25 early in the third. Then the Chaps took a 28-27 lead on a Mankle three.

The two teams traded leads until Duncanville went up 35-31 on back-to-back baskets in the paint by Phelps. The Panthers led 37-34 at the end of three quarters.

“We play everyone and take everyone’s shot,” Peavy said. “We’ve had a target on our back for three years and these guys just know how to win.”