Duncan Taylor in race to be fit for Rugby World Cup after knee injury rules him out of the entire season

Duncan Taylor is already in a race to be fit for the Rugby World Cup next year after Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall revealed the Scotland centre will miss the rest of the season.

Taylor has damaged both the anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee during last the Premiership Shield match against Northampton at the start of the month and has undergone surgery that McCall described as “successful”, which will keep him out of action until June.

It adds to the 29-year-old’s horrendous run of injuries of late, having undergone two ankle operations as well as suffering hamstring and shoulder blows over the last three years, before serious concussion injuries last season limited the centre to just six appearances for Saracens and ruled him out of Scotland’s autumn internationals and the Six Nations.

“He’s done his ACL, his PCL, he did everything really, McCall said on Wednesday. He got operated on yesterday.

“He’s obviously had a poor year, injury-wise, the year before and it’s cruel for one of the most popular players in the squad.

“It’s just one of those things. We just need to support him as best as I can.”

With Taylor set to miss a full season of rugby, having not played in either of the club’s two Premiership games this season so far, he is a serious concern for Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, who is a known fan of the Northampton-born centre who has 21 caps to his name.

But McCall believes he still stands a good chance of pressing his claim to make Townsend’s 31-man squad for Japan 2019, and believes that the structured rehabilitation that he will undergo, as opposed to the unknowns of the concussion issues he suffered from last season, has already lifted his move and given him something to focus on.

“I’d be optimistic,” McCall added. “All things going equal he’ll be back in June which gives him time. I’m sure he’ll be in contention.

“It’s just because Duncan’s injury last year. The head injury, he was never sure when he was coming back or sure when he was going to feel good.”

Duncan Taylor will miss the entire 2018/19 season with a knee injury (Getty)

Saracens will however be boosted for their trip to Northampton this weekend by the return of British and Irish Lions lock George Kruis, with the England international fit to play after undergoing ankle surgery in the summer that ruled him out of the tour of South Africa. Calum Clark is also nearing a return from a broken arm, but could need another week to get up to speed before making his comeback.

“George Kruis will be in the 23 this week, which is his first involvement,” McCall said. “Calum Clark played for the A team on Monday night and did well so he’s in contention for this weekend. He’s been out for quite a long time so we’ll see if another A League game is what he needs.”

Billy Vunipola is another who has recently returned from a broken arm, but the No 8 made a successful comeback against Bristol Bears last week - scoring a try in the process - and looks set to start against Saints should feel ready to.