Duncan Scott provides 'perfect' response to controversial star Sun Yang

Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Duncan Scott pose with their gold medals. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Duncan Scott responded to being called a ‘loser’ by winning gold at the World Aquatics Championships in South Korea.

After a weekend in which swimming stars, including Scott, refused to share the podium with controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, the latter petulantly retaliated to his Great Britain counterpart.

But Scott helped his nation claim gold in the 4x100m relay, swimming the second-fastest relay split ever in the anchor leg.

.@Dunks_Scott answer to Sun Yang’s “loser” jibe was pretty impressive!! https://t.co/4vVdP8PgFH — Matt McGeehan (@mattmcgeehan) July 28, 2019

It helped him put to bed the retort by Sun, following the Chinese star’s victory in the 200m freestyle final.

"I can't say I thought I had that split in me," he said. "I'm just sort of speechless I've been able to put that race together."

Team-mate Adam Peaty added he would not be able to sleep for three days after the team triumph.

"That's testament to who we are as racers, who we are as people," he said. "We just showed that the British are always up for a race."

James Guy and Luke Greenbank made up the remainder of the team that struck gold on the same night that the US women set a world record to win the medley relay.

So ⁦@Dunks_Scott⁩ was definitely a ‘winner’ tonight. The second fastest freestyle spilt in history to win the men’s 4x100 IM relay with ⁦@Adam_peaty⁩ ⁦@Jimbob95goon⁩ .. ⁦@lukegreenbank97⁩ . goosebumps race 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/L8A0jvjFBB — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) July 28, 2019

