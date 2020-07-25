Duncan Goodhew interview: Forty years since Olympic gold, 'spindly kid from Sussex' still dedicated to swimming

Goodhew - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Last Wednesday afternoon, as he crouched at the side of a south London open air swimming pool instructing a hapless pupil how to swim rather than sink, it occurred to Duncan Goodhew that it was exactly 40 years since he won the gold medal in the 100 metres breaststroke at the Moscow Olympics. Almost to the minute.

“They’re about three hours ahead in Russia, aren’t they?” he said, checking his watch. “So I guess I’d have been heading to the pool right now.”

Four decades may have elapsed since his triumph, but it remains a day etched deep into his memory.

“Hey listen,” he said with a smile. “If there’s going to be a moment in your life to remember you might as well make it the day you won a gold medal.

“I’ve got extraordinary memories. I remember as I got out of the water David Coleman came running along the side of the pool to interview me, slipped and fell flat on his back.”

Goodhew was just 23 at the time. And, as he climbed out to speak with the by-now crestfallen Coleman, the young man who had lost all his hair after tumbling from a tree when he was a boy could barely believe what he had achieved.

“I was a spindly kid from Sussex, I tripped over my own shoelaces, if there was soup for dinner I’d spill it down my front,” he said. “I was bald, I was dyslexic, if anybody had looked at me at 13 they would never have imagined where I would be 10 years later. The truth is, swimming saved my life.”

Which is why he was at Charlton Lido, 40 years on, taking a critical look at my breaststroke. Goodhew is a swimming evangelist. Ever since he won gold he has dedicated himself to promoting the sport’s value. In conversation, he is full of statistics about how swimming is estimated to save the National Health Service £357 million a year by getting 4.7 million adults moving in the water at least twice a month. And how cheered he is that indoor swimming pools will, from this morning, join the outdoor lidos in being able to welcome customers back, after the lockdown.

“Of all sports, Covid hit swimming the most,” he reckoned. “Even when restrictions were at their tightest, you could still go for a run or a cycle or kick a ball in the park. But you couldn’t go for a swim. Which is a bit odd as chlorine kills germs doesn’t it?”

The day open-air pools reopened last month, Goodhew was back at his local lido, finally able to do what he has done every day since he won gold: go for a swim.

“It bombards the senses like no other sport,” he enthused. “See the dancing patterns on the floor of the pool? Look at them closely and you’ll see every one of them has a rainbow in it. It’s a wonder, another world. In water, the body opens up and stretches. Swimming is closer to yoga than it is to jogging. Finish a session and there’s a terrific buzz that is bordering on the spiritual. It’s not just a physical thing you get from swimming, it’s mental well being.”

For Goodhew, it has been like this since he discovered the water as a young boy. When he went to Millfield School, they realised he had a real talent. From there he got a swimming scholarship to North Carolina State University, and at just 19, he was competing for Britain at the 1976 Olympics.

“I had a terrible experience in Montreal, I’m still haunted by it,” he recalled of those Games. “We went there a few years back on holiday, and my wife thought it would be great fun to go to the pool and show the kids where daddy once competed. As soon as I walked in and saw the poolside waiting room I felt the trauma. That day I was gripped with self-doubt. I was that desperate I’d swum about five strokes before anyone else had surfaced. I really blew it.”

After finishing seventh when he expected to medal, Goodhew changed his approach to the sport.

“It would have been lovely just to have succeeded,” he said. “But defeat was the best thing that happened to me. I realised physical preparation is not enough, performing is not enough, what I needed to work on was the concept of winning.”

Unwittingly, Goodhew became the master of sports psychology long before the term was coined. Across the four-year cycle heading to Moscow he spent hours imagining himself winning the final, touching the side first, embracing the feeling of victory. And when he walked into the competitors’ waiting room, where his spirit had drained away in Montreal, he had a little trick up his sleeve.

“I sat in the corner reading a book. Well, not reading it. Fact was, I was so dyslexic I had to check it was the right way up. But my tactic was to make them think I was really calm. And for them to be worried about that. It worked. Over the top of the book I could almost see the speech bubble coming out of their heads going ‘what’s he doing?’ I knew at that point I’d won the race.”

Moscow, in the midst of the Cold War, was a Games the Government had tried to stop the British team attending and even in Goodhew’s family there were those who thought he should not be there.

“My stepfather was an air vice-marshal, he didn’t think I should go. The build-up was personal. There were more political hacks than sports journalists there. It was difficult. But coming back, the public didn’t hold it against me. Being bald I was easily recognised and I was mobbed.”

He determined he was going to use his new-found renown for good and after retiring from competitive swimming the moment he won the gold, he soon found his cause. He became president of Swimathon, the event that every year gets thousands of us into our local pool, raising money for charity. Since Goodhew persuaded Diana, Princess of Wales, to launch the first one in 1987, more than £54 million has been collected for good causes by more than 750,000 swimmers. This year’s event was, inevitably, postponed, but now it can restart, with swimmers able to complete challenges from now until October.

Which is why I was in Charlton lido swimming badly, watched by an Olympic champion. I have signed up to complete 60 lengths of my local pool, and Goodhew has promised to help me do it in style. Or at least he did until he saw me floundering around.

“Actually don’t worry so much how stylishly you swim,” he suggested. “Take the opportunity of being able to return to the pool again to embrace the feeling of being in another world, of the strangeness and beauty of it. In the water, just enjoy yourself.”

If you would like to sign up for this year’s Swimathon, and raise funds for Cancer Research and Marie Curie, visit www.swimathon.org